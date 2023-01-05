Vineland man struck by train while crossing tracks

VINELAND — A 74-year-old Vineland man was badly hurt Wednesday morning after walking in front of a Conrail train in the vicinity of South West Boulevard and Grape Street, according to city police.

Police said the man ended up beneath the train. He was airlifted with a severely injured left foot and head trauma to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

A police investigation determined the man "attempted to illegally cross the railroad tracks of South West Boulevard from the west to the east, in-between the intersections of Grape Street and Montrose Street, but was struck by the train, which was traveling north on the tracks,” according to Sgt. Nicholas Dounoulis.

The incident happened about 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

“While on scene, CSX Railroad Police Department arrived on scene and upon completion of our investigation the scene was turned over to them and Conrail,” Dounoulis said.

Police say anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Cifuentes at (856) 691-4111, extension 4698.

Along with police, Vineland firefighters and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene.

