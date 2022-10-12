Vineland woman dead in 2-vehicle accident on Delsea Drive, victim's car hit by pickup

VINELAND — A 42-year-old Vineland woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning on the 300 block of North Delsea Drive near West Park Avenue, according to the police Traffic Safety Unit on Wednesday.

The woman is identified as Diana Reyes. She was driving a Toyota Camry that was stopped by an exit of a McDonald's restaurant at 306 N. Delsea Drive, according to police Sgt. Nicholaos Dounoulis.

Police say the accident took place at approximately 6 a.m. when a 2022 Ford Ranger moving north on Delsea Drive veered to the left and struck the victim's car. Reyes died on scene of injuries, police say.

Dounoulis said the truck driver, a 57-year-old Vineland man, was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. No charges have been filed, police say.

The accident investigation is continuing under Officer J. Levari. Anyone with related information is encouraged to contact Levari at (856) 691-4111, extension 4942.

