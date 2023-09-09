Vineland woman found shot in car, man charged with murder

MILLVILLE — Authorities are reporting the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Vineland woman here early Thursday morning as a domestic violence-related death, and a Bridgeton man is charged with first-degree murder.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office identifies the woman as Shanelle Stewart. She was found inside a vehicle on the 200 block of Wheaton Avenue and had been shot in the head, according to official reports.

On the same day, county detectives and Millville police arrested 34-year-old Alex J. Blocker of the 200 block of South Pine Street in Bridgeton. Blocker faces four charges in total and presently is in the county jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation remains open, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

An affidavit from Millville police Detective Jonathan Harris states that investigators have “surveillance footage showing a vehicle that physically resembles the defendant’s following the victim’s vehicle in close proximity just minutes before the shooting.”

The affidavit adds: “The defendant was not where he said he was during the time frame of the incident.”

Harris also states a roommate was interviewed.

The charges against Blocker are: First-degree purposely causing the victim’s death by discharging a firearm; first-degree knowingly discharging a firearm, resulting in the victim’s death; second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun; and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The filing of charges is not proof of a defendant’s guilt but rather starts the criminal justice process that may result in a trial.

Anyone with information has several ways to contact authorities.

Millville Detective Jonathan Harris may be contacted at (856) 825-7010, extension 7330. County Detective Darlene Barber may be contacted at (856) 362-0674.

Information may be sent online and anonymously to CCPO.TIPS.

