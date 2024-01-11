Vinemont reverses 'Right Turn Only' sign decision

Jan. 11—VINEMONT — The town of South Vinemont has reversed its October decision to add a "Right Turn Only" sign at the intersection of Park Drive and U.S. Hwy. 31 South due to the possibility of increased traffic congestion.

The town elected to install the directional sign as a compromise to resident Shirley Arnett's request to use the space where a grassy median currently sits to create a left turn lane onto Park Drive. Arnett's proposal also included a "u-turn lane" being constructed using a different crossover in front of the Amish Gallery furniture store.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Mayor Radginal Dodson said after further consideration, the decision to install the sign was a "mistake." He explained how without the sign in place, semi-trucks exiting Park Drive onto Hwy. 31 North, must cross two southbound lanes of traffic, which can often lead to temporary blockages. However, Dodson said congestion would become worse if the sign were to be installed.

"In retrospect, it was a mistake [to agree to installing the sign], I'm afraid. If we put the sign up, he [the driver] will have to turn right and find himself a hole somewhere between here and Hwy. 157 to turn around. Instead of blocking two lanes of traffic, he's going to block four," Dodson said.

Several residents joined the discussion calling for the council to address what they felt to be a safety hazard. Renaa Hopper said she felt, because truck drivers with a CDL certification, had received more training in a wider range of scenarios that other motorists should be prioritized.

Resident Zach Copeland suggested installing the sign and instead of having semi-trucks attempt a U-turn on Hwy. 31, request that they continue south to Hwy. 157 where they would be able to turn left to reach the interstate.

Copeland's proposal would add an additional eight miles to a driver's route if they intended to go north on Interstate 65.

"All I'm saying is that it's a safety issue, y'all are talking about the truck drivers having issues, but that's just one small demographic of the drivers," Copeland said.

Town clerk Kayecea Sasser said in the 10-plus years she has been employed by the town, she could recall only one major accident occurring at the discussed location. That accident, she said, was due to the southbound driver losing control of their vehicle and did not involve any vehicles exiting from Park Drive.

The council also held the first public reading of a new ordinance which would create a formal planning commission and board of adjustments to oversee the town's zoning regulations.

Councilmember Bonnie Goodwin expressed her concerns over the possibility of increased regulations within the town limits following the reading which were echoed by a number of residents in attendance. The council is set to take action on the matter during its February meeting after a second public reading of the ordinance is held.

In other business the council:

* Reviewed its annual Rebuild Alabama report.

* Approved the purchase and installation of two signs requesting guests clean up after their pets when visiting the town's parks and walking trails.

* Announced the next Senior Citizens Day would be held Jan. 15, at the Vinemont Community Center.