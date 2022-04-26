New Vineyard man accused of sexually assaulting a girl

Apr. 26—FARMINGTON — A New Vineyard man was arrested Monday and charged with sexually assaulting a girl under age 18.

John E. Mills, 43, was arrested by Detective David Davol and is being held without bail at the Franklin County Detention Center until he sees a judge Wednesday.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of the assault and an investigation is ongoing, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Tuesday.

A conviction for gross sexual assault is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.