Vineyard Wind: First 5 of 62 offshore turbines in Cape Cod waters send power to mainland

Energy created by the winds blowing south of Martha's Vineyard is now flowing into the New England electric grid via Barnstable's Covell Beach.

Vineyard Wind 1, a joint venture of Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, on Wednesday spun to life as the first phase of the project became fully operational, according to the company's Director of External Communications Craig Gilvarg. It's touted as the nation's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm.

The initial operation is putting five General Electric Haliade-X turbines to work, generating a combined 68 megawatts of electricity — enough to power 30,000 homes. Eventually, the project will have 62 turbines in operation, creating 806 megawatts to power more than 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts.

A GE Haliade-X Turbine for the Vineyard Wind 1 project, in the shallow waters about 15 miles south of Martha's Vineyard.

'Exceptional achievement for .... the nation.'

“Every milestone we achieve on Vineyard Wind 1 is special, but powering up these first turbines stands apart as an exceptional achievement for Avangrid, Massachusetts, and the nation,” said Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra in a statement issued Thursday. "We should all take pride in writing this remarkable chapter of American clean energy history.”

Gov. Maura Healey called the initiation of the project "a turning point in the clean energy transition."

“Across Massachusetts, in 30,000 homes and businesses, when you turn on the light, you will now be using clean, affordable energy," she said in the same statement. "This will make the air we breathe safer and healthier, save customers money, and bring us one step closer to achieving net-zero emissions."

Gilvarg noted that the first phase went into operation Wednesday following a series of tests that began on Jan. 2 , when one turbine successfully delivered about five megawatts of power to the mainland via cables under Covell Beach in Centerville. Since then, power from each of the other first five turbines was tested.

How many turbines does Vineyard Wind have?

Vineyard Wind is under construction in the shallow waters of the Outer Continental Shelf 14 miles south of Martha's Vineyard. The consistently strong wind patterns and shallow depth there make it an ideal location for turbines.

At present, Gilvarg said, there are nine fully installed turbines, including the five now in operation.

"A tenth is under way and we're about to send the eleventh out to the project," he said.

In coming weeks, additional power will be added to Vineyard Wind's overall production as each turbine completes commissioning and is put into service.

Local legislators and environmental leaders are applauding the start of power production by way of offshore winds, and said they will continue to press for further advancement of green energy.

"Cape Codders and Islanders are proud to pave the way for continued advancement of a clean energy future in Massachusetts powered by offshore wind, one that’s critical to saving our planet and coastal communities," said state Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents the Cape and Islands.

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, shared the sentiment.

"I look forward to continued investment in the offshore wind industry and welcome the economic and environmental benefits it will bring for generations of Southeastern Massachusetts residents," he said.

A step toward fighting climate change, advocates say

Andrew Gottlieb, executive director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, said "much remains to be done to complete the transition to an energy system that is climate friendly," but acknowledged that Vineyard Wind "will always stand out as a critical demonstration that industrial scale clean energy generation can be accomplished."

Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative Board President Dorothy Savarese agrees it's a good step toward meeting the current and coming challenges of climate change, already evident on Cape Cod.

“As Cape Cod is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, we are thrilled to see the first clean power from the Vineyard Wind Project flow to the electric grid," she said. "This project will help reduce fossil fuel emissions and help enhance the resilience of our power supply."

Other offshore wind projects planned in Cape Cod waters

Other offshore projects looking to land cables in Barnstable — Avangrid's Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind — have met with concerted opposition from local grassroots citizens groups, including Save Greater Dowses Beach and Barnstable Speaks.

Both groups have raised concerns about a number of issues, from the amount of power coming ashore and traveling under small community beaches and roads, to the effects of electromagnetic fields, effects on the environment, and plans to build large electric substations atop a sole source aquifer. While saying they support green energy, the organizations say offshore wind should be routed into existing industrial areas instead.

Neither Park City Wind nor Commonwealth Wind presently have power purchase agreements after backing out of contracts the company said were financially untenable. Both are expected to be contenders in the state's fourth and largest wind solicitation now underway for up to 3,600 megawatts, which represents 25 percent of the state’s annual electricity demand, according to the governor's office.

In October, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island announced a first-in-the-nation offshore wind multi-state coordination memorandum of understanding, giving the three states the authority together to solicit and procure up to 7,000 megawatts of offshore wind. Bids are due by March 27.

Vineyard Wind, meanwhile, will continue construction throughout this year. Executives have said they hope to have all 62 turbines operational by year's end, though that will depend on weather conditions.

Once it's complete, the project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million metric tons per year — equivalent to taking 325,000 cars off the road annually, according to the company. It's estimated Vineyard Wind will save consumers $1.4 billion over the first 20 years of operation.

Heather McCarron writes about climate change, environment, energy, science and the natural world, in addition to news and features in Barnstable and Brewster. Reach her at hmccarron@capecodonline.com, or follow her on X @HMcCarron_CCT

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Vineyard Wind turns on: Five turbines send power electric grid