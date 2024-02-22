Vineyard Wind reaches another milestone

NEW BEDFORD — Five Vineyard Wind turbines are now operating at full power and delivering energy to thousands of homes and businesses in Massachusetts.

The announcement Thursday comes on the heels of an earlier milestone this year when Vineyard Wind delivered approximately 5 megawatts of power from one turbine to the grid. on Jan. 2. Since then, the project has provided power from each of the first five turbines intermittently as it ramped up to initial operations.

A ship carrying parts for the Vineyard Wind offshore wind turbines is seen at the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal in New Bedford (Credit: PETER PEREIRA/The Standard-Times/FILE)

How much energy are Vineyard Wind's five turbines generating?

Its five turbines are now generating 68 megawatts of energy, enough to power 30,000 homes. Once completed, the project is expected to save consumers $1.4 million in its first 20 years of operation.

Vineyard Wind 1 will be the largest renewable energy in New England once fully operational, delivering 806 megawatts, enough clean electricity to power 400,000 homes and businesses.

Gov. Healey calls it a turning point

In the Gov. Maura Healey administration press release announcing the milestone she called it a turning point in the transition to clean, affordable energy.

“This will make the air we breathe safer and healthier, save customers money, and bring us one step closer to achieving net-zero emissions,” Healey said. “I’m grateful to the Legislature for their leadership in developing our offshore wind industry, state and local officials for their efforts, and the union workers who built this industry from the ground up.”

A boat is seen fishing in Buzzards Bay as seen from East Beach in Westport on a clear day. In the far distance the offshore wind turbines can be seen being constructed.

How many turbines will Vineyard Wind install?

The power from the project interconnects to the New England grid in Barnstable, transmitted by underground cables that connect to a substation further inland on Cape Cod. Once completed, the project will consist of 62 wind turbines off Martha's Vineyard.

Vineyard Wind CEO and Vineyard Offshore Chief Project Officer Klaus S. Moeller, said in the release that it's a new era of energy production.

“These 68 megawatts are powering thousands of homes and businesses right now, while also providing a glimpse at our clean energy future,” he said. “Working together with our partners throughout the Commonwealth, we are turning the promise of our industry into reality.”

Vineyard Wind CEO Klaus Moeller speaks at a press conference in front of the first ship carrying turbine components for Vineyard Wind which arrived at the Marine Commerce Terminal in New Bedford. (Credit: PETER PEREIRA/FILE)

What is Vineyard Wind's connection to New Bedford?

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell weighed in on New Bedford’s partnership with the Healey-Driscoll Administration.

“Vineyard Wind’s latest milestone is further evidence that offshore wind has established itself in the U.S.," he said in the release. "With the benefit of a robust partnership with the Healey-Driscoll Administration, New Bedford is leading the way.”

Vineyard Wind operates out of the New Bedford Marine Terminal, the first port facility in the nation specifically designed for offshore wind.

Lawmakers, advocates weigh in

A number of local and state lawmakers and environmental groups joined in to praise efforts to produce clean energy by way of offshore wind in the press release.

Michelle Manion, vice president of policy and advocacy for Mass Audubon said clean energy is essential for protecting people and nature from climate change.

“Vineyard Wind sending clean power to our grid represents a welcome and critical milestone in our transition to clean energy that is essential for protecting people, birds, and other wildlife from the worst impacts of a fast-changing climate," she said in the release.

"Mass Audubon applauds the Commonwealth’s continued leadership on ramping up responsible offshore wind as well as the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s strong commitment to delivering on the Next-Generation Climate Roadmap," she added.

