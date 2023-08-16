Vineyard worker finds body of man who vanished after running out of gas, CA cops say

More than two weeks after a man called his family to tell them his car ran out of gas, a vineyard worker found his body, California police said.

Family went to help Michael Orr, 56, in the early morning of July 28 after he called, the Oakley Police Department said in an Aug. 3 Facebook post.

When they couldn’t find Orr, who suffered from seizures and required daily medication, police said the family reported him missing.

Police said Orr’s phone was left in his car, and he had no other way of contacting others.

Detectives and Orr’s family searched for him several times but did not find him, police said.

Seventeen days after he was reported missing, police said a vineyard worker found Orr’s body along a fence near railroad tracks and a vineyard.

“My pops was an awesome guy with so much passion and love,” his daughter wrote on Facebook. “He was there when needed, family was always most important. He loved exploring new places and always had a story to tell me. My pops will forever be missed and loved by those closest to him.”

A GoFundMe set up for the family described Orr as a man “who touched the lives of those around him.”

“Michael dedicated his life to helping his mother,” the GoFundMe says, adding that he “enjoyed going on long drives and loved to sing and draw.”

Oakley is about 60 miles southwest of Sacramento.

