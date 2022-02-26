VinFast announces participation at Mobile World Congress 2022

BARCELONA, SPAIN --News Direct-- Vingroup

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach - 26 February 2022 – VinFast announces its participation in the world’s most influential technology and mobile event - Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022), taking place from February 28th to March 3rd, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. At the event, VinFast will present its most advanced connectivity technologies integrated into VinFast EV models, its strategies for the European market as well as major partnerships to strongly drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution.

At MWC 2022, VinFast continues to deliver its Future of Mobility message – a safer, greener and more efficient tomorrow. At the Industry City, the largest forum of the automotive, manufacturing and financial technology industries taking place on February 28, VinFast will reveal details about the breakthrough connectivity technologies being realized on its EV models. VinFast’s Smart Services and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) applications, and its strategic collaborations with the world's leading technology partners will be the foundation to help integrate all aspects of life into mobility, elevating the experiences and driving the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution.

At the event, VinFast will detail how its Smart Services refine the driving experience and help to keep drivers connected with all aspects of their lives, from home to work. VinFast's Smart Services help drivers to stay connected via services such as Smart Home, Mobile Office, and In-car Shopping. Integrated into the Smart Services, VinFast’s proactive AI, a cloud-based virtual assistant that utilizes live data, provides natural and humanized interaction, and can even provide support before drivers realize it is needed.

VinFast's ADAS package aids safety and enhances the level of connectivity on offer. In the future, VinFast’s safety technologies can be scaled to autonomous driving levels 3-4, providing unparalleled safety and convenience with features like vehicle summoning, and Automated Valet Parking Solution: among the first systems designed to rely on vehicle sensors rather than pre-mapped parking coordinates.

By embracing innovation and accelerating the advancement of technology, VinFast is committed to pushing the boundaries of the customer experience while dramatically raising the bar for the competition in the automotive industry. These technologies inspire a safer, greener, and more efficient tomorrow.

Regarding VinFast's participation at MWC 2022, Mr. Emmanuel Bret – VinFast Deputy CEO shared: “To VinFast, technology is the key to transformation. It assists in providing our customers with seamless connections and intuitive interactions without compromising safety. We aim to advance industry standards and enhance customer experiences. Pioneering in technical innovations helps us inspire global audiences to join hands for a more sustainable future.”

At MWC 2022, VinFast will reveal its strategies in the European market and the next technology partnership to continue to upgrade its customer experiences, inspiring global audiences to join the greener mobility revolution.

