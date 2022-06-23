Vinfast could eventually offer an electric pickup -executive

FILE PHOTO: Fast electric vehicle (EV) maker prepares to open a store in California
Ben Klayman
·2 min read

By Ben Klayman

DETROIT (Reuters) - Vietnamese electric vehicle startup Vinfast could eventually enter the electric pickup truck market, a top U.S. executive said on Thursday.

Vinfast, a unit of Vietnam's Vingroup conglomerate, is focused on launching sales of its electric SUVs in the U.S. market later this year, but its vehicle platform allows for expansion into other types of vehicles, Craig Westbrook, chief service officer for Vinfast U.S., said at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit.

"We want to serve the needs of the market," he said in response to whether Vinfast would ever look to sell an electric pickup. "If we decide that's what the market needs and that fits our brand especially, and I think it absolutely could, yeah. It's something we should consider."

Ford Motor Co, Rivian and General Motors Co currently sell electric pickup trucks, and Tesla plans to begin production of its Cybertruck pickup in mid-2023.

Vinfast began building EVs in Vietnam at the end of last year and is targeting a shift to all-electric production by 2023.

The company's plans to begin vehicle production at a plant in North Carolina remain on track for July 2024, Westbrook said. Vinfast plans to open the U.S. plant with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles, building the VF8 and VF9 SUVs.

Vinfast has almost 8,000 reservation for its SUVs in the United States, and between 40,000 and 50,000 globally, including Vietnam, Europe and Canada, he said.

The VF8 and VF9 vehicles will have starting prices of $40,700 and $55,500, respectively, but that excludes the cost to lease the electric battery, Westbrook said. A final price on the battery lease has not been set, but will start "in the low $100s" a month, he said.

Starting in 2024, Vinfast will also offer the option of buying the battery with the vehicle, Westbrook said. The company expects consumers will split evenly between leasing and buying.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by David Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • 2022 NBA Draft: Paolo Banchero overtakes Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren as No. 1 pick favorite

    Paolo Banchero has overtaken Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren as the betting favorite to be the Orlando Magic's No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

  • Suspect in Palm City homicide arrested at West Palm Beach restaurant

    The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received information the man was at a Hooters restaurant and assisted in the arrest

  • LAPD ID’s Man Wanted In Hollywood Double Murder With Victim’s Children Nearby

    The LAPD is seeking the public’s help after identifying a suspect in a murder that left two people dead on a Hollywood, California street. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is wanted for the double murder of Nadia Campbell, 35, and Ajani Patridge, 40, who were both shot to death on Thursday, according to the LAPD. Authorities say Williams was previously involved in a romantic relationship with Campbell, calling the murders domestic violence. Three of Campbell's young children were in a nearby vehicl

  • Why this teacher keeps one chair empty in his middle school classroom

    All 26 chairs in Dan Gill's middle school classroom are occupied - aside from one, which he leaves vacant. For the past 30 years, the social studies teacher at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, N.J., has kept an empty seat in the front corner of his classroom. It represents a childhood memory - which, Gill said, not only propelled him to become a teacher but also shaped the way he teaches.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington

  • Drinking Beer Might Help You Have a Healthier Gut, According to New Research

    It might take just 4 weeks for your favorite brew to impact your microbiome for the better, this new research suggests.

  • What if the Federal Reserve Has Inflation All Wrong?

    The dominant U.S. inflation narrative blames pandemic stimulus for rising prices. But what if the money supply isn’t the real problem?

  • This Needs to Happen for a True Market Bottom, According to Experts

    As the broader market continues to sink, investors are eagerly awaiting a bottom and hoping that at the very least it's right around the corner. After all, the S&P 500 is down roughly 21.5% this year. One way that investors gauge fear in the market is through a benchmark called the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX), or the VIX for short.

  • Biden administration leans on Tesla for guidance in renewable fuel policy reform

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden rarely mentions electric car maker Tesla Inc in public. The Biden administration contacted Tesla on its first day in office, marking the start of a series of meetings on the topic between federal officials and companies linked to the EV industry over the months that followed, according to the emails. The administration's early and extensive outreach reflects that expanding the scope of the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) to make it a tool for electrifying the nation's automobile fleet is one of Biden's priorities in the fight against climate change.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    The once-hot investment money manager has cooled off, but savvy investors should still watch her stock picks.

  • Bitcoin Looks Undervalued, According to This Reputable Pricing Model

    Bitcoin’s fair value has been gradually rising. Claude Erb's model currently estimates that value at around $24,500, 15% higher than where it was trading Tuesday afternoon.

  • U.S. oil futures log a second consecutive day of losses

    Oil futures fell for a second consecutive session on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking their lowest settlement in more than six weeks. Oil has declined on "concern that slowing economic activity will prompt a falloff in demand," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery fell $1.92, or 1.8%, to settle at $104.27 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month contract finish since May 10, FactSet data show.

  • Why is Lithuania risking Russia’s wrath over Kaliningrad?

    Lithuania imposed a ground transit ban of EU sanctioned Russian goods through its territory that will block half of all goods coming into the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad Oblast.

  • Vietnam-based Anfin makes stock investing accessible

    Based in Vietnam, Anfin wants to turn more people into stock investors with features like fractional trading and in-app communities. The Y Combinator alum announced today it has raised a $4.8 million pre-Series A led by angel investor Clement Benoit, the founder of Stuart and Not So Dark, and Y Combinator. Participants in the round also included Rebel VC, Kharis Capital, Newman Capital, First Check Ventures, Micro Ventures, Springcamp and AngelHub.

  • Rising prices: why the global drive to keep food cheap is unsustainable

    As prices rise, everywhere, for pretty much everything, the prospect of the human suffering this will cause is deeply worrying. There are predictions that the number of people in the world experiencing acute hunger—currently 276 million—could soon rise by as many as 47 million. This means not banning exports, where individual countries hang on to their supplies, and making sure sanctions don’t affect vital food supplies.

  • After receiving Western weapons, Ukraine's positions improve in Zaporizhzhya Oblast

    Ukraine's positions have significantly improved in Zaporizhzhya Oblast after the country took delivery of Western weapons, Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration, said on Ukrainian national television on June 21.

  • Liam Neeson briefly talks about his long-awaited return to Star Wars

    Ever since Star Wars started doing prequel stories, it has been answering questions that maybe didn’t need answering while simultaneously introducing new questions that probably do need answering, one of which being: How the heck did Obi-Wan Kenobi learn to turn himself into a ghost so he could talk to Luke in later movies after he died? The obvious answer was “it’s a movie about space wizards who can do space magic, he probably used space magic,” but Star Wars: Episode III—Revenge Of The Sith d

  • Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Helped Her with SKKN Launch: "Give Credit Where Credit Is Due"

    Her ex was apparently the brains behind her new skincare line's name.

  • The AP Interview: Estonian PM says Russia not weary of war

    The West should not underestimate Russia’s military capabilities in Ukraine, Estonia’s leader told The Associated Press, saying that as the war enters its fifth month, Moscow’s forces are in it for the long haul. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in an interview Wednesday that Europe should ensure that those committing war crimes and attempted genocide are prosecuted, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin escaped punishment for annexing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and supporting an insurgency in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region that killed over 14,000 people even before this year's war began.

  • Kenosha board meeting: Man arrested for disorderly conduct

    A man was arrested for disorderly conduct during a Kenosha County board meeting Tuesday night, June, 21.

  • N. Korea's talks of new army duties suggest nuke deployment

    North Korea's military leaders have discussed assigning additional operational duties to front-line army units