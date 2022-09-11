VinFast Delivers the First 100 VF 8 All-Electric Suvs, and is Ready for Global Export

VinFast delivered the first 100 VF 8s to customers in Vietnam

The first global delivery is expected to be in December 2022

Hai Phong, Vietnam - (NewMediaWire) - September 11, 2022 - At the VinFast manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, VinFast held an event to celebrate the deliveries of the first batch of 100 VF 8 all-electric vehicles for VinFast's pioneer customers who made the earliest reservations. This event marked a historic milestone, as Vietnam's first global smart electric car was officially released and ready to enter the most demanding markets in the US, Canada, and Europe.

With the theme "The Future is Now" the VF 8 Delivery Event was held at VinFast's manufacturing complex in Hai Phong in the company of VinFirst customers the first to reserve the vehicles.

The event was also livestreamed globally, so VinFast's customers and viewers worldwide could witness the moment when Vietnam's first global electric vehicles officially rolled off the production line.

After these initial deliveries in Vietnam, VinFast plans to export the next batch of approximately 5,000 VF 8s headed to the US, Canada, and Europe from November. The first international customers are expected to receive their vehicles as early as December 2022.

Speaking at the event, Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Global CEO of VinFast said:"Today's event marks a turning point for Vietnam's auto industry. In this historic moment, we are extremely happy to deliver the first batch of VF 8 all-electric vehicles to our pioneering customers in Vietnam. And very soon, the enthusiasm will be realized by more than 65,000 pioneering customers world wide."

The VinFast VF 8 is an electric SUV made for global markets with a 5-seat configuration and overall dimensions of 187.00" (length) x 76.14" (width) x 65.63" (height). The VF 8 is equipped with ADAS, a series of advanced automated driving features that includes Highway Assist, Automated Lane Changing Assist, Smart Parking Assist, Smart Summon Mode, and Remote Parking Assist. In addition, the VF 8 is equipped with the "Smart Services" package, along with features for controlling and interacting with the vehicle through voice, remote vehicle control which can be accessed via the VinFast app. The package also includes other impressive high-quality user experiences, such as online shopping, and video games that synchronize with your phone.

The VinFast VF 8 has two versions Eco and Plus. The VF 8 Eco version is equipped with a 260 kW-maximum-power electric motor reaching a maximum torque of 500Nm (approximately 369 ft-lbs) that sustains a range of up to 260 miles after each full charge (WLTP). The VF 8 Plus version is equipped with a 300 kW-maximum-power electric motor reaching a maximum torque of 620Nm (approximately 457 ft-lbs) with a range of up to 248 miles per each full charge (WLTP).

A significant advantage of electric motors versus internal combustion engines is the ability to instantly achieve maximum torque, which helps VinFast VF 8 accelerate impressively, operate smoothly, and provide an outstanding driving feeling.

In addition to the battery subscription policy announced earlier this year, as of September 1, 2022, VinFast officially offered an option to purchase batteries with cars to meet the diverse needs of customers. Customers who made reservations to purchase a VF 8 or VF 9 before September 1, 2022, can keep their original battery subscription option and enjoy a permanent rate for the lifetime of their vehicle. They also have the option to select a new option - purchasing the vehicle and battery together, to own the complete package.

Customers who made early reservations under the VinFirst program also received attractive offers including a voucher worth 150-million VND (Vietnam), $3,000 USD (US), $3,500 CAD (Canada) 2,500 EUR (EU), a VinFast Smart Driving package worth 132 million VND (Vietnam), $6,500 USD (US), $8,125 CAD (Canada), 7,250 EUR (EU), and a 118-million VND Vinpearl's voucher (about $5,000 USD), and more.

Customers who own a VF 8, or any VinFast vehicle, will receive an excellent customer care service and after-sales assistance, that includes VinFast's world-leading 10-year warranty, mobile charging, mobile service, 24/7 free rescue during the warranty period, and more.

Launch of VinFast Community

To encourage customers to come together for the global electric vehicle revolution, VinFast plans to launch an international forum on VinFast's website on September 16, 2022. This forum will be a meaningful community for VinFast owners and those who love VinFast to discuss, exchange driving experiences, and share the latest trends. Stay tuned for more information!

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

