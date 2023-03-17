VinFast sales, marketing executives exit car company as delays mount

Brian Gordon
·2 min read

VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker with plans to assemble cars in North Carolina, confirmed the departures of three chief executives on Friday, a week after the company announced it would delay the opening of its multibillion-dollar facility in Chatham County.

In a statement provided to The News & Observer on Friday, a VinFast spokesperson said the company’s deputy chief executive for global sales and marketing “left due to personal reasons,” while its chief marketing officer and chief service officer “left due to changes in management model and specific requirements of the business.”

In January, VinFast consolidated its North American operations, a move the company said would result in eliminated positions.

VinFast’s entrance into the U.S. auto market has been uneven. In November, the company shipped its first 1,000 electric SUVs to California with the aim of getting them to customers by the end of 2022. But the cars went undelivered as VinFast implemented software updates to extend their mileage range.

On March 1, the company announced it had delivered its first 45 cars to U.S. customers.

NC site delay

Last Friday, VinFast confirmed it wouldn’t begin operating its North Carolina assembly plant until 2025, a year later than originally planned. The site is to be the company’s first U.S. factory and is set to occupy 2,150 acres southwest of Raleigh near the Chatham County town of Moncure.

In a statement, a VinFast spokesperson said this delay was due to the company needing “more time to complete administrative procedures.”

Construction on the site has not yet begun. Before VinFast can put a shovel in the ground, it has to obtain permits from Chatham County, including a stormwater plan and initial building permits for footing and foundation.

“All of the permitting processes with Chatham County are progressing as we would expect of any other applicant,” said county spokesperson Kara Dudley.

About a year ago, VinFast unveiled its plans to build in North Carolina. According to its incentive agreement with the state, the automaker intends to employ 7,500 people and invest $4 billion into vehicle assembly and battery plants near Moncure.

Last week, a VinFast spokesperson said the company has “already started clearing the site in preparation for heavy construction and expect to begin soon.”

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.

Open Source

Do you enjoy Triangle tech news? Subscribe to Open Source, The News & Observer's weekly technology newsletter and look for it in your inbox every Friday morning. Sign up here.

Recommended Stories

  • Survey names Duke fans as ‘most obnoxious’ in college basketball

    A new survey names Duke fans as the most obnoxious in college basketball as the NCAA Tournament rolls on.

  • Browns safety recruits Mecole Hardman to Cleveland, WR responds

    Mecole Hardman's old KC teammate is trying to recruit the former UGA WR to the Cleveland Browns

  • Peter Thiel said he had $50 million in a personal account at Silicon Valley Bank when it collapsed, despite telling his portfolio companies to pull their money

    Some have blamed Thiel for helping to trigger the run on SVB after he told Founders Fund customers to pull deposits from the bank before its collapse.

  • Market bottom may be near, according to Michael Burry. Here are 2 stocks that may have already bottomed

    Savvy investors can win on their trades whether the market goes up or down, and no one knows this better than Michael Burry. Burry, whose successes in profiting from the financial crisis of 2008 were featured in the book and film The Big Short, has turned his eye to historical analogies, and is hinting at reasons for optimism in today’s environment following last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Referring back to the October bank panic of 1907, Burry notes certain similarities with today’

  • Vietnam's VinFast says three sales executives have left EV company

    Vietnamese electric-vehicle (EV) start-up VinFast said on Friday three senior sales and customer-service have left the company this week. In a statement to Reuters, VinFast said Gareth Dunsmore, deputy chief executive for global sales and marketing, had left "due to personal reasons and we respect his decision". VinFast said two other U.S.-based executives had left because of "changes in the management model and specific business requirements": Greg Tebbutt, who had been chief marketing officer, and Craig Westbrook, former chief service officer.

  • Why I've Loaded Up on This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock

    Buying Enterprise turned out to be a smart move. The stock has delivered a total return of over 120% in less than three years. Earlier this month, I bought a lot more shares of Enterprise Products Partners.

  • Pay My Legal Bills Before Anyone Else, Sam Bankman-Fried Tells FTX

    The disgraced founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange is facing legal bills in the millions of dollars and wants "priority" access to the firm's director and officer insurance.

  • Tata Consultancy Declines After CEO Resigns in Surprise Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Rajesh Gopinathan resigned his post as the chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., a surprise move that followed a six-year tenure during which shares of Asia’s largest IT services firm almost tripled.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Another Chaotic Week for Banks Marks the End of an Era for the Global EconomyHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion L

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These highly profitable, time-tested stocks are perfect for conservative investors looking to grow their wealth.

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feel

  • QuantumScape Just Did Something Even Tesla Has Struggled With

    Next-generation battery start-up QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) filed its annual report and shareholder letter recently, and we learned that it did something even Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has rarely ever done: reached a major milestone, and done it in the timeline management promised.

  • Credit Suisse Erupts Into Full-Blown Crisis as Rivals Back Away

    (Bloomberg) -- The long-brewing troubles at Credit Suisse Group AG exploded into a full-blown crisis Wednesday as its stock and bonds cratered and some of the world’s biggest banks raced to shield their finances from the potential fallout.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36

  • 10 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks recommended by ChatGPT. To skip our detailed analysis of ChatGPT and developments in artificial intelligence, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years. One of the biggest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) seen […]

  • 2 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft in the $1 Trillion Club

    Semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing could drive these stocks into an exclusive club.

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • 2 Unmatched Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 152% or More in the Next 2 Years

    The market listens when Wall Street analysts talk, and you probably should too, even if you don't buy or sell the stock analysts might suggest. Of course, Wall Street's estimates are often ridiculously inaccurate, because it's impossible to predict the particulars of the future. Wall Street analysts have incredibly high hopes for Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN), anticipating on average that its shares will rise by about 725% this year.

  • Coinbase Investors Beware: There Is Serious Cause for Concern Ahead

    Down more than 81% from its all-time high and yet up by more than 88% since the beginning of 2023, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) is in a peculiar position. Benefitting from the recent rally in the crypto market, Coinbase's price jumped significantly in the last few months as a renewed sense of optimism has investors hoping that the worst might just be over. This could be bad news for Coinbase.

  • U.S. stocks set for wild swings as trillions in option contracts set to expire Friday

    U.S. stocks could see increasingly wild swings in the coming days as option contracts tied to trillions of dollars in securities are set to expire on Friday, removing a buffer that some say has helped to keep the S&P 500 index from breaking out of a tight trading range.

  • Failure of Silicon Valley Bank has Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo’s name written all over it | Opinion

    The push to deregulate massive banks didn’t help one community bank in Idaho. But the bank failures it triggered are hitting home.

  • Here's What 1 of the Smartest Investors on the Planet Is Saying About Bitcoin Right Now

    Made famous by her love of innovation, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is naturally a fan of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Every month a team of Ark analysts explore statistics on the Bitcoin blockchain and other economic trends in an effort to gauge Bitcoin's overall position in the market and where it might be headed. It was full of valuable information for investors and highlighted why Bitcoin will likely remain at the top of the cryptocurrency asset class for years to come.