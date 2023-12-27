VinFast selects Cary dealership to sell its electric vehicles, not far from Chatham plant

Triangle residents should soon be able to visit a local dealership to check out the electric cars from the new Vietnamese automaker VinFast.

The Raleigh-based Leith Automotive Group has announced itself as the flagship dealer for VinFast, adding the North Carolina-bound electric vehicle manufacturer to its regional network of more than 25 stores that include Honda, Ford, Toyota, Kia and Chrysler dealerships. The latest addition, Leith VinFast, is located in the Cary Auto Park off U.S. 64.

“We are very excited to be one of the first VinFast dealers and be the representation of VinFast as their first dealer in North Carolina, particularly alongside the state’s groundbreaking automobile manufacturing plant,” Leith’s chief operating officer Danny Williams said in a statement Wednesday.

In March 2022, VinFast announced plans to build its first North American factory in eastern Chatham County, a multi-billion-dollar assembly and battery plant that could eventually employ more than 7,500 workers. Once open, it will be the first car manufacturing facility in state history.

Construction on the massive Chatham factory began in July.

So far, VinFast has sold a small number of cars in the United States through direct sales. In November, the company said it had received more than 70 applications from dealers to create a distribution network.

Leith VinFast is about 20 miles away from the factory. The store is not yet open, and the dealer did not respond to a question from The News & Observer about its anticipated start. In addition to sales, the location promises to offer customers service and parts.

