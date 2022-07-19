VinFuture Foundation launches science and technology webinar series “InnovaTalk 2022”

·4 min read

HANOI, VIETNAM --News Direct-- Vingroup

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach – 19 July 2022 - VinFuture Foundation officially launched a series of six InnovaTalk webinars focusing on key areas of science and technology to introduce new technology trends that may provide grounds for solutions to urgent global issues.

The series was launched by the VinFuture Foundation with the goal of promoting the community-oriented values of science and technology, inspiring domestic and international scientists, especially young scientists, as well as sharing knowledge in an engaging and accessible way to science enthusiasts.

The InnovaTalk webinar series includes six seminars taking place on Zoom from now until the end of November 2022.

Each seminar will be led by a member of VinFuture’s scientific councils or a VinFuture Prize laureate. Invited guest speakers are leading international scientists from different high-tech fields and distinguished professors from top global universities and research institutes, such as the University of California system, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Oxford, Stanford University, National University of Singapore, and other prominent universities.

A highlight of the webinar series is the active participation of the Vietnamese scientific community with leading domestic scientists and experts from technology institutes and academies, as well as representatives from businesses, organizations, ministries, and departments. Through discussions and interactive activities, VinFuture Foundation expects to portray the meaningful roles and contributions of the Vietnamese scientific community in the global value chain.

Sharing about the networking event series, Dr. Le Thai Ha – CEO of VinFuture Prize said: “With the 2022 InnovaTalk series, we want to join hands to resolve global issues. Each webinar opens up an opportunity to connect science and technology communities, promote interaction and cooperation, and help accelerate the development of industries towards a healthy, modern, and sustainable society after the COVID-19 pandemic, following the "Reshaping and Reviving" theme of the 2022 VinFuture season."

On June 29, the first webinar was successfully held with the theme of "High-tech Agriculture – Transgenic Livestock". The second InnovaTalk webinar is scheduled to take place on July 26, 2022 with the theme of "Cancer Measurement at the Point of Care". Professor Chi Van Dang, member of the VinFuture Prize Council, Scientific Director of Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, USA, will chair the webinar. The webinar’s focus will be a presentation on methods and techniques to help develop precision cancer diagnosis technology from Professor Brian T. Cunningham - Intel Alumni Endowed Chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Director of Center for Pathogen Diagnostics, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

To listen to the speakers’ presentations, as well as participate in discussions and interactions in the second webinar with the theme of "Cancer Measurement at the Point of Care", interested viewers can register to join the webinar at: https://cloud.info.vinuni.edu.vn/vinfutureprize_innovatalk_2022_webinar_2

Through the webinar series, VinFuture aims to build a platform for more than 2,000 viewers to connect with science, exchange knowledge, and discuss with scientists and scholars about pressing global issues.

InnovaTalk webinar series’ topics:

1. Webinar #1 (June): High-tech Agriculture – Transgenic Livestock

2. Webinar #2 (July): Cancer Measurement at the Point of Care

3. Webinar #3 (August): Artificial Intelligence

4. Webinar #4 (September): Green Energy

5. Webinar #5 (October): Advanced Materials

6. Webinar #6 (November): Environmental Sustainability

About VinFuture Foundation

The VinFuture Foundation, established on December 20th, 2020, on the occasion of International Human Solidarity Day, is an independent, not-for-profit foundation established by Mr. Phạm Nhật Vượng, the Chairman of Vingroup JSC, Vietnam’s leading private conglomerate, and his wife, Madam Phạm Thu Hương.

The vision and mission of the Foundation are to create positive changes in the lives of millions of people in the world. The core activity of the Foundation is awarding the annual VinFuture Prizes to breakthrough scientific research and technological innovations that have already contributed or have the potential to contribute to the betterment of life for people.

The VinFuture Prize consists of four prize categories, of which the Grand Prize – with a value of US$3 million – is one of the largest annual global prizes, and three additional Special Prizes, worth US$500,000 each, are dedicated to Female Innovators, Innovators from Developing Countries, and Innovators with Outstanding Achievements in Emerging Fields.

In addition, the Foundation also conducts many activities to realize its mission, such as funding research, collaborating in academic development, and promoting STEM education.

The 2021 VinFuture Prize Laureates

The Grand Prize: Dr. Katalin Karikó, Prof. Drew Weissman (USA) and Prof. Pieter Cullis (Canada) with their breakthrough research on mRNA technology for vaccines.

Special Prize for “Innovators with Outstanding Achievements in Emerging Fields”: Professor Omar Yaghi (USA) with his work on discovering Metal-Organic Framework Materials (MOFs)

Special Prize for “Female Innovators”: Professor Zhenan Bao (USA) with her work on developing flexible electronics with the sensing properties of human skin.

Special Prize for “Innovators from Developing Countries”: Prof. Salim S. Abdool Karim and Professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim (South Africa), for their Research on Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis with Antiretrovirals to prevent transmission of HIV.

Contact Details

Vingroup

Media Contact

v.nammh@vingroup.net

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/vinfuture-foundation-launches-science-and-technology-webinar-series-innovatalk-2022-727325673

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

    Astronomers have spotted in a galaxy adjacent to our Milky Way what they are calling a cosmic "needle in a haystack" - a black hole that not only is classified as dormant but appears to have been born without the explosion of a dying star. Researchers said on Monday this one differs from all other known black holes in that it is "X-ray quiet" - not emitting powerful X-ray radiation indicative of gobbling up nearby material with its strong gravitational pull - and that it was not born in a stellar blast called a supernova. Black holes are extraordinarily dense objects with gravity so intense not even light can escape.

  • Remains of World War 2 Marine to be buried in Nashville

    Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale, 23, was wounded in action in Saipan, 1944.

  • The James Webb Space Telescope is capturing the universe on a 68GB SSD

    With the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) now powered up and snapping some spectacular images, you may wonder exactly how it's storing them.

  • When did the first fish live on Earth – and how do scientists figure out the timing?

    Reconstruction of _Haikouichthys ercaicunensis_ based on fossil evidence. Talifero/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How do you figure out how long ago fish were created? Hundreds of millions of years is a long time ago. – Josh, age 11, Ephrata, Pennsylvania The oldest fossils of animals resembling a fish date back between 518 million and 530 million y

  • Sick Honeybees Find Lifeline in Covid Vaccine Technology

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology used to develop Covid-19 vaccines may also help combat a honeybee-killing pest.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets Wrap GreenLight Biosciences is developing an RNA-based syrup to attack varroa mites, a parasite that attaches itself to honeybees and

  • Complex venom varieties make snakebites hard to treat: study

    An evolutionary “arms race” with their prey has left rattlesnakes with an ever-shifting arsenal of venom varieties, which may be one reason why snakebites are so hard to treat, a new study has found. Drew Schield, lead author of the study published Monday in Nature Ecology and Evolution, said understanding the constantly shifting nature of…

  • 7 months into 2022, SpaceX has already flown as many missions as it did in all of 2021

    31 missions so far. And more to come.

  • Drought hitting farmers hard in Arkansas

    Arkansas is in an abnormally dry stage of drought with areas surrounding the River Valley in moderate drought.

  • Persephone puts poop to work to explore and heal your gut microbiome

    What goes on in that gastrointestinal tract of yours? Well, we have a general idea, but evidence is mounting that the gut and the microbes that live there play an important role in a huge variety of health issues. Persephone is a biotech startup that — with the help of $15 million and a lot of poop — is building a library of the human microbiome and assembling a best-of list of helpful life forms that could do everything from easing digestion to fighting serious disease.

  • Astronauts lose decades worth of bone in just months in space, study finds

    Spending prolonged time in space has an effect equivalent to decades of aging on Earth, scientists say, with only some of that bone loss able to be restored back on Earth.

  • NASA Operations Manager explains the 'very serious' glitch that could have derailed the James Webb Telescope

    NASA Mission Operations Manager Carl Starr appeared on a Science Channel special about the James Webb Space Telescope Sunday, where he revealed a glitch that had NASA engineers believing the entire mission may have been doomed. For the telescope to function properly, a series of sun shield covers had to unroll, hitting switches that would alert those at mission control that it had worked properly. But NASA never got the alert after the first cover was supposed to unroll. “We never saw the switches activate, so we stopped,” Starr said. “So the next thing is to fire it again, so we fired again and it didn’t work.” Starr said they began to come up with ideas of what might have gone wrong. “Maybe not all of them were fired,” Starr said. “And maybe it was pinched a little bit and it was kind of crooked like this, and maybe just got hung up. Or maybe it got stuck in there somehow. It was very serious. I’m not sure how to describe it, but, again, it got very quiet, and people became very solemn.” But fortunately, this was nothing more than a false alarm. “The thermal engineers came forward with some telemetry,” Starr explained, “and said, ‘I’m seeing these temperatures, and I’m telling you the only way that you can get those is if there’s nothing in the way. So therefore, it must have unrolled. It just didn’t hit the switch.’”

  • How to Use The Moon's Phases to Guide and Organize Your Life

    Within astrology each of the moon phases has a meaning. Here's the energy provided by the full moon, new moon, crescent moon, half moon, and so on for moon mapping.

  • This German farm uses solar panels to grow fruit

    STORY: These apples are growing with the help of solar panels while producing green energy at the same timeLocation: Gelsdorf, GermanyThey're part of a pilot project that looks into how solar panels can protect crops from bad weatherThe panels are constructed to allow enough sunlight through so that the apples can grow and ripenIt allows the space to be used for both the production of electricity and agriculture[Christian Nachtwey, Organic fruit farmer]"Agri-photovoltaics offers the chance that, if the whole thing is built and installed for the benefit of the crop, we can achieve crop protection and cultivate a space that can be used for years, if not decades. And the crop will remain protected. If this works well, I can see interesting possibilities here for the challenges we face. It means food production and the production of electricity on the same land. And above all, it means the use of electricity for automation processes, which may be possible in the future and would benefit cultivation."

  • A SpaceX civilian astronaut who flew in orbit for 3 days joins rival company Blue Origin as an engineer

    After launching with Elon Musk's SpaceX, Chris Sembroski said he was now working at Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' rocket manufacturer.

  • The Sky Today, July 18, 2022

    Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.

  • Michigan State gets $53 million in one-time funding from state for greenhouses, dairy cattle operations

    The money will help Michigan State University recover from a fire that damaged its Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center last year.

  • Neuralink co-founder departs Musk-backed startup -sources

    A founding member of Elon Musk's Neuralink left the company in recent weeks, according to two people familiar with the matter, the latest in a string of departures at the brain implant startup. Paul Merolla, who helped launch Neuralink in 2016 and worked on its chip design program, is no longer with the San Francisco area company, the sources said. Merolla, Musk and Neuralink representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

  • United Arab Emirates launches $820M fund to boost domestic space economy

    The United Arab Emirates will pour more than $800 million into space initiatives through a massive new fund, with the first investment going toward the establishment of a remote sensing satellite constellation. The country listed border control, oil spill detection and ship detection and tracking among the practical uses for the satellites. The UAE aims to launch the first satellite in three years, with the entire satellite program to last around six years.

  • Air pollution surges as heatwave sweeps across Europe

    Air pollution is spiking across Britain, France, and southern Europe amid record-breaking temperatures and scorching wildfires. Scientists with the EU Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) warned on Tuesday of unhealthy levels of ozone pollution across southern and western Europe which could soon affect northwestern regions. The World Health Organization has set an eight-hour surface-level ozone exposure limit of 100 micrograms per cubic meter.

  • Scientists find black hole unlike any other discovered before

    Scientists have found a dormant black hole that is unlike any found before. Researchers say there is no other explanation for the unexpected data, which shows there is a stellar-mass black hole in the Large Magellanic Cloud, the neighbouring galaxy of our own Milky Way. The star that brought about the black hole appears to have vanished without a powerful explosion, the researchers say.