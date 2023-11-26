VIN'S PEOPLE: Bradenton police , Manatee Sherriff's Office square off in Battle of Badges

LECOM Park has been quiet for a while, but it will spring back to life this Wednesday evening.

That’s when the third annual Battle of the Badges gets underway, pitting the Bradenton Police Department and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in a game of softball, 6 p.m. in the ballpark at 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.

Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will benefit the Bradenton Blue Foundation and the Manatee Sheriff's Charity.

For ticket information, visit fevo-enterprise.com/event/Battlebadges23

· Marge Vita is 92 years young.

· Bradenton documentary filmmaker Amity Hoffman will co-host a screening of “My Name Is Annabel” at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St., Sarasota, Tuesday at 7:30 pm.

It’s a unique 20-minute film about Annabel Hernandez, a charismatic 30-year-old Wichita, Kansas, native with Down syndrome who hasn’t let that stop her from being an entertainer. She is a member of Laughing Feet Performers, a Wichita theater company for performers with varying developmental disabilities.

Hoffman, who is also a Kansas native, will be joined by Ida Joglar, the film director, for a panel discussion that will include representatives from BestBuds, The Haven, and ManasotaBUDS.

For more details, visit urbanitetheatre.com/limited-engagements.

· That’s 51 years of wedded bliss for Jack and Sue Rayburn.

· And 12 years for Amber and Jessee Hatch.

· And a bow to Southeast High’s 2023 National Honor Society inductees.

Among the Noles best and brightest are William Ales, Julissa Arroyo, Hilary Beltran-Longino, Josue Blanco, Shaliana Bravo, Tara Buis, Montcerat Campos, Isabella Castro-Cordona, Ny’siah Childs, Corey Clay, Addison Crawford, Jaeda Dean, Youri Derusseau, Mykil Dorcent, Adonis Estupinian-Lopez, Charlee Ann Foley, Emyli Gonzalez Perez, Melisha Guillen-Arana, Stefany Guzman Palma, Layla Hines, Remus Hornsby and Eber Emiliano Izaguirre Quintanilla.

There are also Janelle Lamptey, Lana Lane, Andres Leon, Justin Martinez, Alena Mathena, Gabriela Mendes, Wilmer Moghomayie, Seidii Neufville, Aryam Pitts, Jada Price, Angel Rafael-Manuel, Heidi Ramirez, Bryan Ramos, Gabriel Rios, Lluliana Rodriguez, Viviana Santiago, Vienne Schlosser, Florian Sievert, Liz Silva Rodriguez, Steven Sosa, Honey Torres, Parth Tripathi and John Uscanga.

Officers are president Matthew Maurer, vice-president Emily Steiner, secretary Lanette Rodriguez and historian Allison Steiner.

Co-advisers are Hope Gratzer and Chelsea Torregrosa.

Vin’s People runs Sundays. Email Vin Mannix at vinspeople@gmail.com. Or call 941-962-5944. X (formerly Twitter): @vinmannix.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: VIN MANNIX: BPD vs. Manatee deputies in Battle of the Badges fundraiser