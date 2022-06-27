Vinson & Elkins Mergers & Acquisitions Partner Ramey Layne on Need for Differentiated Rules for SPACs vs. IPOs at 2022 IPO Edge Spring Forum – Video

Ramey Layne, Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins, points to the need for differentiated rules for SPAC transactions versus IPOs and the importance of the SEC’s rules on underwriter liability and the 40 Act Safe Harbor.

The SEC and Elizabeth Warren have SPACs in their crosshairs, but what will the final rules be? And what are the implications for growth companies in particular? To answer these questions and more, IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a virtual forum featuring leading market participants and capital markets advisors. The panel discussed the comments from banks and other advisors sent to the SEC during the (now closed) feedback period, Elizabeth Warren’s populist movement and the future prospects for SPACs and IPOs as sources of growth capital. The live event featured speakers from Nasdaq, Vinson & Elkins, Gallagher, Cowen, Knightswan Acquisition Corp., Montgomery Strategies, and ICR, running approximately 90 minutes including a live Q&A session with the audience.

