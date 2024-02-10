New vintage boutique opens in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Downtown Management District is hosting a grand-opening celebration Saturday, Feb. 10, marking the official inauguration of Pineapple Vintage in Downtown El Paso.

The celebration started at noon with a ribbon-cutting celebration, but the fun will continue until 6 p.m. with drinks gifts and live music by Trash Baguette, Travi and the Travette’s and Grace Budd & Charon’s Canyon.

Pineapple Vintage, which is described as a “quaint” boutique, is now located in the heart of Downtown El Paso at 501 Texas Ave. Suite #9, according to a press release sent by the El Paso Downtown Management District.

Michelle Pacha, affectionately known as the “boss lady,” is the visionary behind the new boutique.

Pacha’s closet “serves as a treasure trove, housing unique pieces and a plethora of stories, each item carrying its own tale from her high school days or adventures in estate sale shopping with her mom,” according to the press release.

“Michelle embarked on her entrepreneurial journey two years ago, following a career change prompted by illness.,” according to the press release. “She turned her passion for vintage into her career and opened her doors in the Five Points area. After operating at that location, Michelle closed her doors and began to sell from her home and connect with fashion enthusiasts through Instagram. After a year, Michelle’s journey led her to establish a physical location for Pineapple Vintage in Downtown El Paso.”

