Vintage London buses offer free rides

North London's bus fleet will see some old favourites on Sunday as passengers are offered free rides.

Twenty-three classic buses are being brought back into service for one day to mark the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Chalk Farm bus garage.

All proceeds raised from programme sales will go towards the Poppy Appeal.

Event organiser Trevor Muir said he hoped local people and those from further afield would enjoy the nostalgia of riding the buses.

"We're expecting a big turnout," the former bus conductor said.

"Having something like this isn't just for the enthusiasts but for the locals who have their own memories with these buses."

The buses will be available from Hampstead Heath, Golders Green, Warren Street, Euston and other north and central London bus stops.

They will run along parts of the 24, 29, 31, 68, 74 and 139 Transport for London (TfL) routes.

Fellow organiser Keith Ward told BBC Radio London: "We've got volunteer drivers and conductors. We've got all of the old bus owners as well.

"It takes a lot of organising because you have to work with TfL who are usually very, very helpful in allowing a certain amount of running days."

