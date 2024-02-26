'It's like a vintage number:' New area code to replace 904 officially rolls out

The 904 is officially no longer the only area code in town.

The 324 area code launched Monday, and it marks the end of an era for some Northeast Florida natives.

Cell phone customers opening a new line, or in some cases, changing their cell phone provider, can now expect to be issued a number with a 324 area code.

For Taha Elghazi, the addition of the new area code is a sign of the region’s population boom.

“We’re getting big. This city is getting big. It’s transforming from a town to city,” said Elghazi.

The population of the Jacksonville metropolitan area has roughly doubled since the mid-1980s.

Just since 2010, it’s seen a roughly 30 percent increase.

That population spike is also what’s driving the need for new phone numbers.

904 is a bit of a staple here in the Bold City and throughout Northeast Florida, which is why Leeor Barhaim, who just moved into the area last month, is regretting his decision to put off getting a new phone number.

“It’s a symbol of your city. Everybody knows your area code is about where you’re from,” said Barhaim. “I’m hoping I can sweet talk my way into a 904 somehow.”

But getting someone like Elghazi, who has his 904 number on lock, to part ways with their coveted digits might be a tough sell.

“I’m not changing my number. Like you said, it’s going to be times when it’s like a vintage number. I might sell it,” said Elghazi.

Or maybe not... If the price is right.

As for those who currently have the 904, they’ll get to keep it, but now you will need to start dialing the area code in when you make local calls.

