Vintage-themed Christmas trees will be displayed at Russell House in Moxham

Dec. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — This holiday season, the Russell House is taking a stroll down memory lane.

The festive display will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Moxham Renaissance Community, Cultural and Educational Center, located at the Russell House at 538 Park Ave. in the Moxham section of Johnstown.

The theme, "A Very Merry Vintage Christmas," will feature Christmas trees that have been decorated with handcrafted ornaments.

"We like to share the talents of our community with their tree-decorating abilities and also open the house up to the public to let them see what a great place this is," said Debbie Crowder, a board member of Moxham Renaissance. "We also use the funds to help support the house."

The trees have been decorated by board members and community members.

"We're happy to have the Greater Johnstown Middle School Interact Club students participate this year and do a tree, and we're hoping to get more student groups participate to get them involved with community," Crowder said. "We also have a lot of people who return year after year, but we always welcome new people."

Upon entering the foyer, guests will view "Captured Memories of Christmas" by Darryl Buynack.

Trees in the parlor will include "Baking With Grandma" by Lolly Kennedy, Cathy Martin, Bea Edwards and Mary Delaney; "Carla's Vintage Ornaments" by the Johnstown Concert Ballet; "Remembering Christmas Past" by Jeff Eicher; "The True Spirit of Christmas" by Stacy Gillin; and "Deck the Walls" by Janean Wheeler.

The grand room will feature "Santa Bells" by Susan Nichols and Margaret Abrams; "Most Wonderful Time of the Year" by Claudia Miller and Laurie Blasko; "Vintage Tea Cups" by Feathered Lane; "Vintage But Make It Sparkle" by Adorned Accessory & Gift Boutique and Jessica Martella; "Vintage Toys" by Nancy D'Aniello and Sarah Teich; "Golden Memories" by Janice Forosisky; and "Moxham Memories" by Moxham Renaissance.

The second floor will showcase "Holiday Magic" by Jeff Eicher; "Trojan Pride" by Greater Johnstown Middle School; and "Let Christmas Shine" by Moxham Renaissance.

Exterior decorating was done by Darryl Buynack.

Other festivities include visiting with Santa Claus, a vintage train display and sleigh rides through Moxham provided by Misty Haven Carriage Rides for a $6 fee.

Complimentary refreshments will be provided. Musical entertainment will be featured both days. A vendor marketplace will be featured on the second floor.

In addition, there will be a basket auction with more than 40 baskets, a $500 raffle and a baked goods sale.

"We hope people will experience a sense of enjoyment and a sense of enjoying their past," Crowder said. "This is community, and you don't have to live in Moxham to be a part of it."

The free event has been sponsored annually by Moxham Renaissance since 2000.

For more information, visit www.historicmoxham.com.