Vintondale man accused of selling drugs in Johnstown motel parking lot

Jun. 30—A Vintondale man was jailed Tuesday, accused of dealing drugs from the Towne Manor Motel in Johnstown, authorities said.

State police in Greensburg charged Noah David Turous, 18, of the 200 block of Black Lick Road, with two felony counts and one misdemeanor drug-related count.

According to a criminal complaint, state police in Greensburg said they were notified by troopers at the Indiana barracks, who reported that Turous' name surfaced during a separate investigation. They reported that Turous was dealing drugs from the Towne Manor Motel.

Trooper Clifford Greenfield, public information officer in Indiana, said Wednesday that to protect the integrity of the second investigation he could not provide details.

According to the criminal complaint, a trooper in Greensburg called Turous' cell phone and sent him text messages asking if he could buy a "bunny rabbit," which is common slang for a bundle of heroin.

Arrangements were made for the under-cover trooper to buy one bundle of heroin for $75. The drug deal was to take place in a parking lot behind the motel on Johns Street, police said.

The trooper arrested Turous during the drug deal. The trooper identified himself to city police officers who pulled up in a marked patrol car, the complaint said.

Turous was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $60,000 bond.