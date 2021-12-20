Vintondale man sentenced to prison for dealing drugs at Towne Manor Motel

Dec. 20—EBENSBURG — A Vintondale man was sentenced to prison in Cambria County court on Friday after he was jailed in June for dealing drugs from the Towne Manor Motel in downtown Johnstown, authorities said.

Noah David Turous, 19, entered guilty pleas in November to possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and disorderly conduct before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker.

He was sentenced to 9 to 23 months in prison and a maximum of one year of probation.

At the time of the incident, state police in Greensburg said they were notified by troopers at the Indiana barracks, who reported that Turous' name had surfaced during a separate investigation, according to a criminal complaint.

They reported that Turous was dealing drugs from the Towne Manor Motel.

According to the criminal complaint, a trooper in Greensburg called Turous' cellphone and sent him text messages asking if he could buy a "bunny rabbit," which is common slang for a bundle of heroin.

Police said that allegedly arrangements were made for the undercover trooper to buy one bundle of heroin for $75. The drug deal was to take place in a parking lot behind the motel on Johns Street.

The trooper arrested Turous during the drug deal and identified himself to city police officers who pulled up in a marked patrol car, the complaint said.