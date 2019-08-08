Vinyl gloves used at certain McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s locations may contain toxic chemicals linked to reproductive issues

Kate Maleva/Shutterstock





Fast-food workers wear gloves to keep meals from getting contaminated, but those gloves can also contain chemicals that could be harmful to human health, according to a recent investigation.

A national group of environmental organizations called the Coalition for Safer Food Processing and Packaging recently discovered a type of chemical called phthalates in vinyl gloves used at certain McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's locations.

Phthalates have been found to interfere with the reproductive functions of both men and women and impede brain development in children.

The investigation used citizen science (informal research that usually has a limited sample size) to test more than 100 gloves made by more than 30 distributors and used across 15 restaurant chains in the US. The coalition found phthalates in gloves at a McDonald's and Wendy's in Michigan, another McDonald's in Maine, and a Burger King in Colorado.

Workers at other locations of the same chains used gloves without any detectable levels of phthalates. The coalition also found that certain vinyl-glove brands produced some gloves with phthalates and others without.

Still, the findings are concerning to Ami Zota, an environmental health scientist at George Washington University who has studied phthalates for the last decade.

"These chemicals can migrate out of products. We know that," she told Business Insider, adding that the results offer further evidence that vinyl gloves may be a key source of exposure to phthalates.

The link between vinyl gloves and phthalates in food

Mcdonald's fast food gloves More

Hector Emanuel/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Phthalates are part of the plasticizer family, which help make plastic durable and flexible. The chemicals have been linked to reproductive issues such as decreases in male testosterone levels and endometriosis, a common cause of infertility in women.

Research suggests the chemicals pose the greatest risk to pregnant women and children. Zota said some data indicates that pregnant mothers who are exposed to phthalates could suffer pre-term births, and that their children may be at risk of respiratory problems like asthma or brain-development issues including ADHD. Children exposed to phthalates could also face a higher risk of diabetes.

Congress instituted a federal ban on phthalates in toys and children's products in 2008, but the chemicals are still found in items like clothing, shower curtains, detergents, and shampoos.

Read more: 7 toxic chemicals hiding in your waterproof, stain-resistant, and wrinkle-free clothes

The main way people are exposed, however, is through processed or packaged foods.

Last year, Zota published a paper that showed that people who dined out at restaurants, fast food establishments, or cafeterias had a 35% higher daily intake of phthalates than those who dined at home. One explanation for this, she said, could be the presence of phthalates in vinyl gloves and food packaging.

Studies have also suggested a link between vinyl gloves and people's exposure to a type of phthalate called DEHP in Japan. After the country banned gloves with DEHP in 2000, researchers found, the amount of the chemical in prepared meals decreased relative to the year before.