Viola Davis just gave herself the most meaningful gift for her 55th birthday.

MORE: Viola Davis says she 'feels like I betrayed myself, and my people' with 'The Help'

The "How to Get Away With Murder" actress revealed on social media Tuesday she purchased the house in which she was born.

"The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965," she wrote alongside a photo of it. "It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life....I own it....all of it."

The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life....I own it....all of it. "May you live long enough to know why you were born.”

-Cherokee Birth Blessing- pic.twitter.com/CatJK405BL

— Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 11, 2020

It is unclear just how long Davis lived at this location during her childhood.

MORE: Viola Davis wore sneakers to the 2019 Emmys -- and we're obsessed

Davis, who won an Oscar for "Fences" in 2017, also included a "Cherokee Birth Blessing" in her post: "May you live long enough to know why you were born."

Viola Davis reveals she bought house she was born in for her 55th birthday originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com