'He violated a sacred oath': Clients' pleas for mercy don't spare Boca Raton attorney from prison

Gary Kovacs testifies in Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Dahlia H. Weiss's courtroom at on Tuesday. The former Boca Raton attorney was convicted in October of organized scheme to defraud and two counts of money laundering.

WEST PALM BEACH — When Gary Kovacs a decade ago convinced a Palm Beach County judge to give Heather Grossman the proceeds from a $1 million insurance policy her ex-husband bought before hiring a hitman to kill her, the Boca Raton attorney didn’t get a dime.

Instead, like others he represented for free, Kovacs took on Grossman’s case to correct what he viewed as an injustice. Already convicted of trying to have his ex-wife murdered, Ronald Samuels would have been allowed to deny Grossman the money she desperately needed after the hitman's bullet tore through her spine, paralyzing her from the neck down.

On Tuesday, the tables were turned.

Grossman, who moved to Arizona to raise the couple’s three children, joined others who asked a different circuit court judge to show Kovacs mercy.

"Gary Kovacs took on the fight pro bono and thanks to him the judge rewarded (the money) back to me," Grossman wrote of the lawyer who represented her in the 2010 court battle. "I am thankful for Gary Kovacs' help and consider him to be a very good person."

'Frankly, I’m not sure how you ended up here today'

That description was echoed by dozens of others who wrote letters to Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss, insisting that the 57-year-old Kovacs shouldn’t be sent to prison for stealing more than $282,000 during the two years he worked at the law firm, Frank, Weinberg & Black.

He was a beloved volunteer at Boca Ballet, where one of his daughters took classes. He coached his three children’s basketball, soccer and baseball teams. He was an active member of Advent Church, according to letters gathered by defense attorney Michael Salnick.

Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss, seen in her courtroom on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

The letters stood in stark contrast to the man who in October was convicted of one count of organized scheme to defraud and two counts of money laundering, Weiss said.

“You were an asset to your community, to your clients, to your friends and, of course, to your family,” she said. “Frankly, I’m not sure how you ended up here today.”

But Weiss said she agreed with a psychologist, who testified that Kovacs is mentally ill.

While a jury was deliberating his fate, Kovacs left the courthouse and didn’t return. A day later, he turned up at his house, where worried family members had gathered. A bottle of alcohol and over-the-counter sleeping pills found in his car convinced them he had tried to kill himself, they told Weiss.

Knowing Weiss had issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of contempt of court, he turned himself into the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and has been in jail ever since.

Such aberrant behavior, particularly for a lawyer with above-average intelligence, is unusual, said Adam White, a former staff psychologist at the county jail who is now in private practice.

He diagnosed Kovacs with unspecified disruptive impulsive-conduct and control disorder and recommended he receive therapy.

Adam White, a psychologist, testifies in Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Dahlia Weiss's courtroom on Tuesday. He diagnosed former Boca Raton lawyer Gary Kovacs with unspecified disruptive impulse-control and conduct disorder - a condition Weiss said contributed to Kovacs' decision to steal roughly $282,000 from his former law firm.

'It’s not a momentary lapse in judgment'

Assistant State Attorney Stacy Ibarra said a sudden onslaught of the illness that typically strikes young people seemed unlikely. Weiss said she believed it contributed at least partially to Kovacs' behavior.

But, she said, it didn’t excuse it.

“What we have in this case is a systematic course of conduct that only ended when Mr. Kovacs was caught,” she said. “It’s not a momentary lapse in judgment. He violated a sacred oath as an attorney by his actions.”

However, rather than send him to prison for a minimum of eight years, she handed Kovacs a four-year sentence. After his release, she ordered that he perform 250 hours of community service and make restitution.

Shortly before his 2018 arrest, Kovacs, who began his career as a prosecutor, agreed to give up his law license. He was disbarred in January after the Florida Supreme Court found that he had continued to practice law without a license.

That action was taken after he was charged in Broward County with misrepresenting himself as a licensed lawyer and with grand theft. Hollywood police said he took $85,000 from a would-be client but didn’t do any work. That case is still pending.

Kovacs' crime spree began after his home went into foreclosure in 2015, when he owed nearly $376,000 in payments. He successfully staved it off by repeatedly filing for bankruptcy. While it was sold at public auction last month, he is contesting the sale.

Weiss said Kovacs' lifestyle decisions may have contributed to his actions. She also acknowledged that his conviction could be reversed on appeal. But, in the meantime, she said she hoped Kovacs uses his time in prison to redeem himself.

“Take advantage of the opportunity to better yourself,” she advised, “to become once again that man described so consistently by your loved ones.”

