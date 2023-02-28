After violating probation, man headed back to prison for 2013 robbery

Feb. 28—Ten years after he was originally incarcerated on robbery charges, William Antonio Ellis is headed back to prison after violating the terms of his probation, the Cobb District Attorney's office announced Tuesday.

Ellis was originally sentenced to seven years for a 2013 incident in which he robbed a juvenile at gunpoint in west Cobb during a planned sale of an iPhone. He was arrested after purportedly boasting about the robbery on social media.

Ellis was released on parole in 2018, but soon ran afoul of the law again, the DA's office said. He was charged with multiple felony drug and weapons offenses in Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

Superior Court Judge Sonja Brown re-sentenced Ellis to a 20-year prison sentence, revoking his first offender status in the process, per the DA's office. It is the maximum possible sentence under the law.