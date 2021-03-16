Violence Against Women Act, AstraZeneca vaccine, wintry weather: 5 things to know Tuesday

Democrats want to renew expired Violence Against Women Act, again

The Democratic-led House hopes to revive a Clinton-era law to strengthen domestic violence and sexual violence protections for women. The Violence Against Women Act has been in a legislative limbo since it expired in 2018 over disputes from some Republican lawmakers. Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., one of the only Republicans publicly supporting the legislation thus far, introduced the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021 at the beginning of March, which is Women's History Month. It will be considered in committee on Tuesday morning. The act has been updated and reauthorized three times — in 2000, 2005 and 2013. Updates over the years have had bipartisan backing and included new programs to protect elderly women and women with disabilities; mandatory funding for rape prevention and education; and new protections for victims of trafficking.

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 things podcast:

WHO to discuss AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization has scheduled a meeting with safety experts on Tuesday to address AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine after Germany, France, Spain and Italy suspended its use. The WHO is urging countries to continue using the vaccine, saying there's no evidence of a connection to blood clots. The German Health Minister, Jens Spahn, said the suspension was a "purely precautionary measure'' pending further investigation. AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern and that there were fewer reported cases of clotting in those who received the shot than in the general population. An official said the vaccine could win U.S. authorization next month.

In more vaccine news: Mississippi on Tuesday will join Alaska in allowing all adults to get vaccinated. Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted: "Get your shot friends — and let’s get back to normal!"

Thunderstorms forecast in the South, wintry weather in the West

Thunderstorms are expected to stall over the South on Tuesday, "leading to rounds of downpours from Louisiana to the Carolinas throughout the day," according to AccuWeather. At the same time, a snowstorm is pressing east in California and the Pacific Northwest. That system will bring more mountain snow and rain, and by Wednesday morning, "intensify over the southern Plains," the weather service warned. It said that could mean more thunderstorms, tornadoes and "torrential downpours" by midweek in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama. The weather follows a winter storm in the Rocky Mountains, which closed roads, canceled flights and prompted avalanche warnings over the weekend.

Judge in Chauvin trial could weigh in on possible trial delay

On Tuesday, the judge presiding over the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could weigh in on whether the proceedings will be delayed due to an announcement last week that city leaders will pay George Floyd's family $27 million in a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit. Potential jurors will be questioned about their knowledge of the case, whether they've seen it on the news and how they responded to a 13-page questionnaire. Twelve jurors and two alternatives will be selected. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder — which was added last week — and manslaughter. Floyd, a Black man, died in police custody on May 25, 2020, when Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

What to do with that stimulus check?

Now that the IRS has launched its 'Get My Payment' tool with information on new COVID payments, eligible Americans are planning what to do with their $1,400 checks. A recent survey from Deutsche Bank found that many young Americans – those between 25 and 34 years old – are looking to the future. Half of the respondents plan to spend 50% of their COVID-19 relief payments on stocks. Others are eyeing building up their nest egg: More than half of respondents upped their investments in stocks over the past year, with just under half (45%) investing for the first time, the survey found. Experts say whatever you do, be sure you set a long-term strategy.

