Violence against women must stop | Opinion

Since the passage of Marcy’s Law, quickly obtaining accurate statistics regarding domestic homicide has become difficult. Law enforcement agencies no longer provide the public with details regarding the nature of the relationship between the victim and offender, and the official charge is usually homicide, void of any details that could reveal domestic violence as being a component of the circumstances involved in the heinous tragedy.

Even without readily available information that could verify with certainty, it appears that there have been at least four domestic homicides in our region during the past two months.

I am deeply concerned by this increase in fatal violence toward women in our community, particularly because it coincides with a disturbing trend we are seeing at Refuge House.

Most notably, when compared to data prior to 2020, the number of victims seeking judicial relief in the form of an injunction order for protection have increased an average of 40% over the past six months. During this same time, counseling services have increased by 25%, and sexual assault hospital response by 20%. Both of our emergency shelters are consistently operating at or above capacity, and all of the on-site transitional housing programs are full.

Just as homicides appear to be on the rise, requests for safety, crisis intervention, and long-term assistance are also increasing at a record-breaking pace across all components of our program offerings. Now that the Covid-19 pandemic has largely passed, victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking are reaching out for safety and support in record high numbers.

The women who are coming forward for help at Refuge House are sharing similar stories describing the complex barriers they face while trying to escape their abusive partner. They can’t find affordable housing, reasonable childcare, employment that provides a living wage, etc. We know those obstacles and have been working to alleviate them since the beginning of the women’s movement. What is disturbing to our victim advocates over the past few months is the level of extreme intimidation and attempts at control, as well as the brutality of the violence which victims have reported experiencing at the hands of their abuser.

Violence against women must stop. At a time when the future well-being and individual autonomy of women and girls seems to be shifting towards incertitude, it is more important than ever that our community remain committed to assuring that women have access to safety, support, and upward mobility. Most importantly, perpetrators must be held fully accountable for their actions. We stand firmly in support of victims seeking justice.

All of us at Refuge House send our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones who have lost these women, regardless of the circumstances. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by these horrific crimes. We encourage anyone who is experiencing any form of intimate partner violence to call our 24 hour a day, 7 day a week hotline for assistance. 850-681-2111.

Emily Mitchem, executive director of Refuge House

