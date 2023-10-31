Violence against women to be tackled with new funding

David Lloyd (right), the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said the money aims to "prevent crime by early intervention"

Funding worth £1.27m will be spent on improving the safety of women and girls and to make three areas of a county safer.

David Lloyd, the police and crime commissioner's (PCC) for Hertfordshire, said it would address "serious violence, vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour".

The Home Office awarded £781,274 with £492,952 funded by local partners.

It will be used in Stevenage, South Hatfield and Hertford.

A spokesman for the PCC said more than £640,000 would be used to reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour, vagrancy, drug and violence in the Bedwell area of Stevenage.

Three tower blocks will be upgraded, with improved door entry systems, garages, enhanced CCTV and neighbourhood wardens will be employed.

In Hertford, £309,140 will go on tackling drug use, violence against women and girls, linked to the night-time economy.

It will pay for new mobile CCTV cameras, brighter street lighting, police patrols and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) of vehicles using the Gascoyne Way car park.

"Extra training will be given to door staff, taxi marshals and CCTV operators to help women making their way home, alongside Op Vigilant which uses plain-clothed officers to target those displaying predatory behaviour," a spokesman for the PCC said.

In South Hatfield, £325,705 will be used to reduce reports of vehicle crime, county lines drug dealing, criminal damage and associated anti-social behaviour.

Measures will also be brought in to deal with the theft of motorbikes being ridden dangerously around the area.

The projects are due to completed within 18 months.

