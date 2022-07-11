Violence in Boston nonprofit shuts down as Monica Cannon-Grant, Clark Grant face fraud charges

A Boston nonprofit has shut down amid a federal investigation into two of its leaders.

The announcement was made on Violence in Boston’s website:

“I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will be suspending all programs and shutting down, effective immediately,” the statement, which was not attributed to a particular person, read in part. “I can’t speak on whether the decision to dissolve the organization was an easy one to make, as this decision was made by the Violence in Boston board of directors.”

The closure comes as former CEO Monica Cannon-Grant and her husband, Clark Grant, face an 18-count indictment in federal court. The charges include conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, and making false statements to a mortgage lending business.

Boston activist Monica Cannon-Grant and husband facing federal fraud charges

Federal prosecutors say the couple had exclusive control over the nonprofit’s finances for roughly four years and used money intended for the organization for their own personal gain.

“The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to use VIB as a vehicle to solicit and receive charitable contributions from institutional and individual donors that they then used for a wide range of personal expenses and to enrich themselves while concealing such expenditures from VIB directors, officers and others,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in March.

The couple is accused of receiving more than $1 million in donations and grants from individuals, charitable institutions and other entities between 2017 and 2021.

Cannon-Grant and her husband have both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Monica Cannon-Grant and her husband plead ‘not guilty’ to federal fraud charges

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW