School district, sheriff in Chester County discuss safety after recent events

The Chester County Board of School Trustees held a special meeting Monday night with the Chester County sheriff to discuss one topic, which was school safety.

“The school board invited me and some of my staff to discuss security issues, specifically related to some things that happened last week,” said Sheriff Max Dorsey.

There were two reported incidents that caught the attention of the community.

Three adults were arrested after going to the Great Falls High School campus and getting into a fight that caused a lockdown.

Then a mother and daughter were arrested after a fight in a Chester High School bathroom.

“There is no scenario where a parent should surreptitiously come into a school and get involved in anything, whatsoever,” Dorsey said.

Most of the public meeting was in a closed executive session.

“We are not able to discuss certain details of information with the public at this time, because that information will be used later prosecution,” said Superintendent Antwan Sutton.

Sutton said the meeting gave the school board a chance to get a debrief from law enforcement.

“Our safety protocols worked,” Sutton said. “The training that we do. Our active shooter training and various training that we do. They absolutely worked.”

Officials here are working on a new set of school safety and security protocols in response to last week’s violence.

“We have a board meeting later this month and by that time, we’ll have information to share with the public,” Sutton said.

