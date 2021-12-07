Violence continues: Man, 37, shot dead near Wilmington's Price Run community Monday night

A 37-year-old man has died after being shot Monday near Wilmington's Price Run community.

Wilmington Police have not identified the victim, but the shooting left some area residents shaken and wondering when the gunfire will strike them.

"I haven't lost anyone close to me yet," said a woman, who asked to remain anonymous, as she kept looking over her shoulder.

The killing continues to push Wilmington's homicides to new highs as the city has now seen 39 fatal shootings so far this year – the most experienced in Delaware's largest city in a single year.

While the spike in shooting homicides follows a national trend of increased gun violence, Wilmington's gun-related homicide rate surpasses some of the bigger cities getting more publicity like nearby Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's gun homicide rate is 2.97 per 10,000 people, according to that city's police department's latest numbers from Thursday, while the rate of Wilmington's homicides by gunfire is 5.6 per 10,000 people.

Monday's fatal shooting took place about 7:50 p.m. in the first block of E. 27th St.

There, police found the victim suffering from gunshots. He was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Blood spots marked the street where a 37-year-old man was fatally shot Monday in Wilmington.

While most of the police crime scene was gone Tuesday morning, blood could still be seen on the street, across from the Crestview Apartments.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Steven Bender at (302) 576-3621.

