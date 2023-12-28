‘This violence is devastating’: 2 teens killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Lynn, authorities say

An investigation is underway after a pair of teenagers were shot to death in Lynn late Wednesday night, a day after a triple shooting rocked the North Shore city, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 10 Camden Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. found a 16-year-old juvenile and 19-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy.

Both victims were pronounced dead in the emergency room at a local hospital. Their names haven’t been released.

Reddy said the teens were the victims of a “targeted attack,” while Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson called the gun violence “devastating, infuriating, and utterly unacceptable.”

Nicholson also said support would be made available to the “school communities grieving these losses,” but stopped short of identifying the victims as students.

“We offer condolences to the families of the two victims in last night’s shooting and we will offer support to the school communities grieving these losses,” Nicholson said in a statement. “We appreciate our law enforcement team for all their intensive efforts over the last two days. This violence is devastating, infuriating, and utterly unacceptable. We will respond with increased police presence as needed and renewed urgency and clarity in our efforts for peace, justice, and a safer community.”

Wednesday’s double shooting comes 24 hours after three people were wounded in a triple shooting at a nearby shopping plaza.

The three victims were seriously injured outside a Pizza Hut at 39 State Street on Tuesday night. They were taken to a Boston hospital with various injuries, but police said they appeared to be in stable condition.

Reddy also called that shooting “targeted.”

“The Lynn Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police have committed significant resources to these investigations and will continue to do so until the offenders are held accountable,” Reddy said in a statement. “Based on our investigation to this point, we believe that these are targeted attacks.”

No arrests have been announced in connection with the shootings.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

#NEW: Two teens shot to death on Camden St. in Lynn Wednesday night, according to Essex County DA.



This was a targeted attack just one day after three were gunned down outside a nearby Pizza Hut.



We found medical supplies and a shoe near the scene this morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

