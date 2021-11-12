Never to early to think about Thanksgiving dessert options

#DessertOptions

Looking for something unique for your Thanksgiving dessert table? Here are 13 selections that include pies and other goodies. Included are items from several home-based bakeries. During the coronavirus pandemic, many home cooks and professional chefs started their own businesses, and some of their offerings are stunning.

The violence did not end early Thursday morning with two men — one in his late teens, the other in his early 20s — being fatally shot inside an East End apartment building. Around 1:30 p.m., a man in his early 20s died after being shot and beaten by two suspects outside the RTS Transit Center in the heart of downtown, marking the city’s 71st homicide of 2021, a number not seen since at least 1970. Late Thursday afternoon, a woman was found shot dead on Rochester’s Belknap Street; police could not confirm it as a homicide. Around 7:30 p.m., a 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the upper body on Fernwood Park.

Because of the violence, early Friday afternoon, Mayor Lovely Warren declared a state of emergency. In a statement, she said efforts are being redoubled to remove violent criminals —whom she characterized as repeat offenders — from city streets. She thanked Gov. Kathy Hochul for agreeing to send in State Troopers. She urged residents to call 911 if they see something. And she called on God to "watch over Rochester."

About 50,000 children ages 5 to 11 have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose during New York’s initial pediatric vaccination rollout, which began last week. That number represents just over 3% of the 1.5 million children overall statewide in the age group.

