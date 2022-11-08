'Violence is right at your doorstep': Advocates call on community to challenge gun violence

After a 4-year-old was shot in a parked car on Selye Terrace last weekend, community advocates gathered to recognize that in a city plagued with rising violence, no one is untouchable.

And so, we all must be part of the solution, they said.

"I don't care where you live, violence is right at your doorstep, too," said Clay Harris, founder of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County, at a press conference Monday.

Harris challenged community members to get more involved in the fight against gun violence by giving back to their neighborhoods and others.

"Our house is on fire," he said. "Your house is on fire. We're 911 as a community. We all have talents and gifts. It's time for us to use them."

For those who don't know where to start, Harris offered that his own group is in need of volunteers. The organization is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive and gathers at churches every other weekend to engage residents across the city in joy, hope and resources, he said.

Harris called gun violence in Rochester an "evil force that's perpetuating and metastasizing itself," sometimes affecting children who "haven't even began to live."

'A cry out for help'

Just before midnight Sunday, a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a parked car with family, including two other children, ages 6 and 10 months old. Police said an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and started shooting. The child was brought to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In September, a 3-year-old was also critically injured when he was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight on North Clinton Avenue while sitting in his car seat.

In all, four children under the age of 10 have been shot this year, according to data from the Rochester Police Department.

And Rochester has endured 70 homicides, striking a pace slightly above last year, when the city hit a record of 81 deaths and had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation.

"This weekend's shooting of a 4-year-old child once again illustrates that a small percentage of people have such a depraved indifference to human life that they don't even care if children are caught in the crossfire," Mayor Malik D. Evans said in a statement.

Neighbors must step in to help community, advocates say

Evans said the city is focused on "prevention, intervention and suppression."

But Harris said city and state leaders are not doing enough.

He urged Evans to revisit his "toolkit" and implore more solutions beyond short states of emergency to address the violence.

Harris also said New York needs a dangerousness standard to allow judges to hold someone without bail if they are deemed a threat to the community.

In the meantime, he called on neighbors to fill in the gaps.

"We cannot allow this violence to continue unabated without it being challenged, and without light being shined on this darkness, because it's truly an evil force," Harris said. "This violence is a cry out for help because they don't know what else to do."

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester advocates urge community to get involved after girl, 4, shot