Violence engulfs French Guiana as stray bullet kills man

A protester walks by a burning car during clashes with the police in Le Port, Reunion, French Guiana - Richard Bouhet/Getty

At least one man was killed in French Guiana as the unrest sparked by the shooting of Nahel M in Nanterre reached France’s overseas territories.

The 54-year-old man was hit by a stray bullet while sitting at home in Cayenne, the capital of French Guiana, on Friday.

Paramedics were unable to save him, local authorities said.

Violence broke out in Cayenne on Thursday night, when gunfire was heard in the district of St Lucas, a neighbourhood with a reputation for urban violence.

Rubbish bins set on fire

Local media said police responding to reports of robberies and rubbish bins being set on fire that evening were confronted by about 20 youths who threw missiles at them. Three people were arrested and one person was injured.

The following night, arson attacks were also reported in the communes of Macouria and Kourou.

Clashes were also reported on the Caribbean island of Martinique overnight on Thursday and Friday, with most of the violence concentrated in the neighbourhood of Ozanam.

Police said youths created barricades out of burning rubbish bins to blockade streets at the entrance to the town.

On the Indian Ocean island of Reunion, authorities imposed a temporary ban on the sale of fuel after protesters set rubbish bins on fire and threw stones at police.

Torched three vehicles

Violence was worst in Le Port, a town on the island’s northwest coast, where rioters reportedly set fire to the Palace of Justice, torched three vehicles and vandalised a pharmacy.

About 150 officers were deployed to restore order. Three people were arrested.

France has 13 overseas territories, most of them remnants of the French empire.

Guiana, Reunion and Martinique are among five of the territories that have the same political and administrative status as regions of mainland France.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.