Violence erupts in Paris after teenager is shot dead by police

Violence erupted in a suburb of Paris on Tuesday night after police shot and killed a teenage delivery driver who tried to flee a traffic stop.

The 17-year-old, named in France initially as Nael M, was driving in a rental car in the western suburb of Nanterre early on Tuesday when police pulled him over for breaking several road rules, prosecutors said.

A video of the incident shows two police officers trying to stop the vehicle, with one pointing his weapon at the driver through the window and firing at point blank range, when he drives off. The car moves a few dozen metres before crashing.

Emergency services tried to resuscitate him at the scene, but he died shortly afterwards.

Two other people were in the vehicle at the time. A first passenger fled, while the second, also a minor, was arrested and taken into custody.

The officer accused of firing on the driver has been detained on homicide charges, the Nanterre prosecutors’ office said.

Gerald Darmanin, France’s interior minister, told parliament that the two police officers were being questioned and acknowledged that the images posted on social media were “extremely shocking”.

He urged people to “respect the grief of the family and the presumption of innocence of the police”.

Laurent Nunez, the Paris police chief, admitted in an interview with BFM television that the action of the officer “raises questions”, though he said it was possible the officer felt threatened.

Yassine Bouzrou, the family’s lawyer, told the same channel that while all parties needed to wait for the result of the investigation, the images “clearly showed a policeman killing a young man in cold blood”.

“This is a long way from any kind of legitimate defence,” he said, adding the family had filed a complaint accusing the police of “lying” by initially claiming the car had tried to run down the officers.

Later on Tuesday evening, protesters in Nanterre lit fires, set a car alight, and destroyed bus stops as tensions soared between police and locals.

Nine people were arrested in the confrontations, authorities said.

Patrick Jarry, the mayor of Nanterre, said he was “shocked” by the video images and passed his “sincere condolences to the boy’s mother”.

“He hopes that the investigations opened (...) will make it possible to shed light as quickly as possible on the exact circumstances of this tragedy,” his office said.

Samia Bough, 62, the teenager’s former neighbour, who came to lay a bouquet of yellow roses at the scene, added: “It’s so sad, he was so young.”

In 2022, a record 13 deaths were recorded after refusals to stop for traffic controls. Five police officers have been charged in these cases.

Authorities and police unions blame the 2022 figures on more dangerous driving behaviour, but researchers also point to a 2017 law modifying the conditions of the use of weapons by police.

Two weeks ago, a 19-year-old was killed by a police officer he had injured in the legs with his car in the western town of Angouleme.

The Left reacted with anger, saying police had no right to kill people simply because they refused to stop.

“Yes, a refusal to stop is against the law. But death is not one of the sanctions provided for by the penal code,” tweeted Manuel Bompard, the coordinator of the hard-Left France Unbowed (LFI) party.

“A refusal to stop does not provide a licence to kill,” said Olivier Faure, the Socialist Party leader.

