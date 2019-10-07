Hong Kong Activists Urge New Rallies as Stricken City Cleans Up

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong protesters urged fresh rallies Monday, even as the city worked to recover from a chaotic weekend in which demonstrators battled with police, vandalized shops and paralyzed swaths of the Asian financial hub.

The protests -- erupting after leader Carrie Lam imposed an emergency rule for the first time in more than half a century to ban face masks -- dealt another blow to the Hong Kong economy on a three-day weekend normally packed with tourists. The MTR Corp. provided only limited train service Monday and planned to close all stations for repairs at 6 p.m., halting all lines except direct routes to the airport on Saturday for the first time since 2007.

A teenage demonstrator was shot and wounded during a harrowing scuffle with police Friday. Local media including the South China Morning Post also reported a man was dragged from his taxi and seriously beaten after apparently plowing into a crowd of protesters.

Through periods of torrential rain Sunday, police battled with protesters who occupied streets, vandalized property and targeted businesses with links to the mainland. Some demonstrators reportedly gathered outside the People’s Liberation Army downtown barracks for the first time.

“From the huge turnout today you can see people aren’t abandoning us and the movement,” said a 17-year-old protester who gave his name as Rocky, wearing all black and a mask on his face. “Hong Kong people would only be angrier and more united if she rolled out more measures under the emergency law.”

On Monday, activists circulated calls for fresh protests across 18 districts at 3 p.m. “Hong Kong people, fight to the end,” read one notice spread on social media.

The increased violence showed that emergency law did little to deter protesters fighting for greater political freedoms, including the right to choose and elect their own leaders. That leaves Lam and her backers in Beijing with a difficult choice: Either take more drastic steps that could further erode Hong Kong’s autonomy from China and prompt a backlash, or come up with a political solution that is acceptable to most demonstrators.

“The government started a very bad and dangerous precedent in invoking the Emergency Regulations Ordinance to enact this anti-mask law,” said Eric Cheung, a law lecturer at the University of Hong Kong and a member of the committee that elects the city’s leader. “There is growing distrust against the government, against the police.”

Almost four months of growing discontent have taken their toll on the tourism and the retail industries, driving the city’s $360 billion economy toward recession. Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned in the Global Times last month that while Hong Kong likely entered a technical recession in the third quarter, the performance of the fourth will depend on whether the city can quell the unrest.

Tourism from China declined 42% in August as the value of retail sales fell by almost a quarter. Luxury goods such as jewelry and watches are common purchases by mainland tourists, and the value of those sales slid by almost half. Some smaller store owners have closed down: In Hong Kong’s usually bustling Causeway Bay shopping district, one in 10 stores now stand empty, according to data from real estate agency Midland IC&I Ltd.

Protesters initially hit the streets in June to protest a bill that would’ve allowed extraditions to mainland China. While Lam finally withdrew the proposal in September, the protests have since expanded to include calls for an independent inquiry into police violence and greater democratic accountability in the former British colony. The protests have become almost daily events with regular violent clashes between activists and police.

Shot and Injured

“Public safety has been jeopardized and the public order of the whole city is being pushed to the verge of a very dangerous situation,” the police said in a statement early Monday. “Police appeal to the public to report illegal acts and join hands to maintain public order.”

A 14-year-old boy was shot and injured Friday night during a scuffle between a plainclothes police officer and demonstrators who had attacked his car. Just days earlier, police shot and injured an 18-year-old man who had attacked them during the National Day protests.