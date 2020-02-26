Violence, industry co-exist in conservative Mexican state

In this Feb. 10, 2020 photo, a policeman drives past town hall in Apaseo El Alto, Guanajuato state, Mexico. Part of Guanajuato's odd reality stems from its success at cracking down on crimes that impact businesses together with its inability to stop the drug gang war. In 2019, 79 police officers were killed in the state. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

IRAPUATO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s drug war has long played out in dusty northern border cities or the poppy fields of its southern mountains, but now the killings have moved to the conservative industrial heartland state of Guanajuato, creating a strange duality: shiny new auto plants and booming foreign investment even as the state becomes Mexico’s most violent.

Gleaming four-lane highways pass sprawling automotive plants and people carry yoga mats and sip chai at outdoor cafes in upscale suburbs. Several new luxury subdivisions spring up every year in the state's colonial city of San Miguel de Allende, which is popular with foreigners.

But Guanajuato's visible wealth contrasts with its grim headlines: Seven men lined up in a junkyard and shot. Gunmen open fire in a roadside eatery, leaving nine customers dead in a lake of blood. Seven people are gunned down at a street-side taco stand.

That was just one week in late January when the government said Guanajuato, which has around 5% of Mexico's population, suffered 20% of its homicides. In 2019, the state had a homicide rate of about 61 per 100,000 inhabitants, making it Mexico's most violent.

It is not the auto plant executives or foreigners who are getting killed, as local officials like to point out. The violence arises from a bloody war between the home-grown Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which is waging a major offensive to move into Guanajuato. The state is attractive to drug cartels for the same reason it is to auto manufacturers — road and rail networks that lead straight to the U.S. border.

The head of the state's security commission, Sofia Huett, defines Guanajuato's odd dynamic this way: “Sometimes people confuse the violence with a lack of public safety in Guanajuato, and in fact they are two different things.”

What Huett apparently means is that what officials define as decent, law-abiding people aren’t being killed. Criminals are killing criminals is a refrain repeatedly heard, along with the belief that most of the criminals are from outside the deeply Roman Catholic state — a reference to the invading gang from Jalisco and violence spilling over from Michoacan.

“The murders in Guanajuato are not killings carried out during robberies,” Huett said. For example, she notes that muggings in the state are among the lowest in the nation. “The majority of crimes, the ones that most affect inhabitants, are well below the national average.”

Most investors — and even local officials — seem prepared ignore the wave of homicides as just gang members killing gang members.

“There are victims who are caught in the crossfire, and they are the ones I really feel sorry for," said Ricardo Ortiz, mayor of the city of Irapuato. "But we can’t be expected to protect people who are doing bad things.”

Moises Guerrero, mayor of Apaseo El Grande, where a new, $1 billion Toyota pickup assembly plant opened this month, also minimizes the spillover of the gang war onto citizens and investors. Referring to targeted killings by cartel gunmen, Guerrero said: “They don’t make mistakes. They go after the person they are after.”

Huett says that “between 80 and 85% of the homicides in Guanajuato are related to criminal activities.” She also points the finger at people from out of state. "If we look at 10 people who have been arrested, often of those 10 only one or two of the suspects come from Guanajuato.”

That kind of statement has caused untold grief for crime victims like Alondra Mora, whose husband, Miguel Flores Lopez, disappeared Jan. 10 after he was dragged from his taxi by armed men. Mora chokes up as she shows a photo of him in the humble house they rented on the outskirts of Irapuato. The house is so tiny that visitors’ knees touch when they sit in armchairs in the living room.

Mora and her husband came to Guanajuato from their native gang-plagued state of Michoacan in mid-2019, looking to build her shoe-retail business in what they viewed as a more prosperous state.

“They have to stop discriminating,” Mora said of Guanajuato state officials. “If people with money are kidnapped, how long is it before they are released? One day? But for those who don’t have money, it costs them their lives, because they don’t even look for them.”