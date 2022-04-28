Violence mars tournament soccer game with 12-year-olds north of Vero Beach, Florida
Indian River County sheriff's deputies released this video from a soccer game April 23, 2022, at the Hobart Soccer Complex. No arrests were made.
Indian River County sheriff's deputies released this video from a soccer game April 23, 2022, at the Hobart Soccer Complex. No arrests were made.
Weekend soccer tournament near Vero Beach involving Brevard, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade teams show how abusive behavior hurts youth sports.
Vero Beach wins first beach volleyball district title in area history with 4-1 win over Fort Pierce Central.
Led by five goals from Kerrigan Gilmore, Vero Beach rolls over Viera 20-2 to advance to Friday's 2-2A girls lacrosse championship game.
Ja'elyne Matthews breaks down his recent offers from Ohio State, Penn State and Georgia as well as where Rutgers football stands in his recruitment.
Trey Lipscomb is hitting .361 with 16 homers and 16 RBIs through 41 games for No. 1 Tennessee baseball before the Vols face Auburn.
Patron, a Jack Russell Terrier, is a mine-sniffing dog in Ukraine. He finds mines and unexploded weapons left by Russian soldiers.
Harry Styles recalls feeling ‘ashamed’ by ‘people even knowing’ he was having sex in the June 2022 issue of ‘Better Homes & Garden.’
Why is everybody so mad about baseballs? And a history-making Black woman astronaut is headed to the International Space Station. It's Wednesday's news.
After sitting out an entire season, Simmons' trade value is as low as it can go.
On The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Wednesday, Terry Crews addressed the tweets he posted in the summer of 2020 that some construed as derogatory toward the Black Lives Matter movement. Crews was accused of making “willfully destructive” comments in his tweets. One such tweet read, “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.” Another read, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.” “I’m gonna let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply,” Crews said. “Because as an example, as an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd. And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended, because it hurt.” At the time, Crews defended himself in multiple tweets, but he now admits that the timing was a mistake. And Wednesday night, he said allowed the message his tweets were meant to convey. “The need is for us as a people to actually come together and really, really be what we need to be to this country, because it’s our country. This is our country,” Crews said. “We died and fought, and I’m not giving it away. This is our inheritance.”
"You're going to wake up on Thursday morning": Listen to the moment Texas Rep. Jeff Leach told Melissa Lucio on Monday that she would not be executed on Wednesday. The Texas mother was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, but new evidence has emerged and a court ruled that there were multiple issues with her initial trial.
As he settles into life in America, there's one thing missing from Mohamed's new home that could jeopardize his relationship with Yve
Cary Cozby, the head professional at Southern Hills, served as caddie for Woods.
STORY: Peanut, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' dog, which he adopted in 2021, stole the show when he came out to greet Marin on the steps of Mitsotakis' office, and then posed with the two prime ministers for the official greeting photo.Marin and Mitsotakis patted Peanut as he sat upright between the two as photographers cameras snapped away. Since making the Greek prime minister's office his new home, Peanut, a stray Mitsotakis adopted from an animal shelter, has met many leaders in the halls of the official building, and has been heard barking in the background during news conferences.
Ray Romano explains his role playing opposite a sex doll in the 2nd season of "Made for Love." And Brooklyn Decker was kept away from the terrible influence of TV for most of her young life, but that didn't stop her daughter from dressing up her husband, Andy Roddick, like a princess. Ray Romano shares hilarious stories from his long and happy marriage, then Brooklyn takes us back 13 years to her awkward engagement story.
Vice President Harris has been prescribed and has taken Paxlovid, an antiviral pill used to treat COVID-19. Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen tweeted the announcement about the vice president’s treatment on Tuesday. It came just hours after it was announced that Harris, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, tested positive for COVID-19. “She has exhibited…
“He won’t be hard to spot,” one woman wrote on Facebook.
In this Yankees vs Orioles post game news conference, Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo had a night to remember, slugging three home runs and driving in six, as the Yankees outlasted the Orioles, 12-8.
In this Mets post game news conference, Pete Alonso touches on getting hit by a pitch in the head on Tuesday and says its ridiculous that guys keep getting hit above the shoulders. Alonso also discusses the benches clearing and how he felt getting dragged out of the brawl.
Law enforcement found and seized multiple weapons from A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles home following his arrest last week, as reported […] The post Guns found at A$AP Rocky’s house following arrest appeared first on TheGrio.