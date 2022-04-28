Violence mars tournament soccer game with 12-year-olds north of Vero Beach, Florida

Yahoo Entertainment

On The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Wednesday, Terry Crews addressed the tweets he posted in the summer of 2020 that some construed as derogatory toward the Black Lives Matter movement. Crews was accused of making “willfully destructive” comments in his tweets. One such tweet read, “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.” Another read, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.” “I’m gonna let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply,” Crews said. “Because as an example, as an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd. And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended, because it hurt.” At the time, Crews defended himself in multiple tweets, but he now admits that the timing was a mistake. And Wednesday night, he said allowed the message his tweets were meant to convey. “The need is for us as a people to actually come together and really, really be what we need to be to this country, because it’s our country. This is our country,” Crews said. “We died and fought, and I’m not giving it away. This is our inheritance.”