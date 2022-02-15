Violence in Mexico: Gunmen kill mourners at Juárez funeral; army busts 'El Fantasma'

Gunmen killed several mourners in heartless repeat attacks at funeral services for a former prison inmate in Juárez over the weekend.

The killings at a funeral were outrageous even in a city accustomed to drug cartel and gang bloodshed.

On Friday, shooters burst into a funeral vigil at a home and then returned Saturday to attack mourners gathered in a small church in the 16 de Septiembre neighborhood in the western part of the city, according to police and local news reports.

Six people were killed, including a 12-year-old boy, and several others were wounded, Channel 44-XHIJ reported. There had been no arrests.

The Mexican border city has tallied more than 100 homicides this year amid violence that only briefly slowed with the launch of a new military and police anti-crime operation last month.

Last week, the bodies of four men who had been abducted were found dumped in two locations on Feb. 8.

The bodies of Jesús Alan A.H., 22, Miguel Angel G.A., 25, and Saul A.M., 32, were located in the Constitución neighborhood and the body of Edgar Manuel C.B., 28, was found in the Plutarco Elías Calles area close to the mountains southwest of downtown, the Chihuahua attorney general's office said.

Migrant stash houses

Juárez police continue to find migrants from various countries at stash houses waiting to be smuggled into the United States.

On Monday night, police rescued 20 migrants found yelling for help after being left locked inside a home near the Zaragoza bridge, authorities said.

The migrants were from Ecuador, Honduras, Guatemala, the Mexican state of Chiapas, Turkey and England, police reported. The group was abandoned after paying smugglers to get them over the U.S. border.

A Juárez police officer interviews migrants found locked in a home on Monday night. The group of 20 migrants included people from Central America, Mexico, Turkey and England.

A day earlier, police responding to a call of gunshots rescued 15 men and three women from El Salvador, Guatemala and Chiapas who were being held against their will at a home near the airport, police stated. Two other men were arrested in possession of a rifle and a handgun while trying to leave the scene.

'El Fantasma' busted in Chihuahua City

In regional developments, Mexican military special forces captured a reputed leader of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion during a Saturday morning raid at a home in Chihuahua City, the state attorney general's office said.

Rafael B.O., 32, known as "El Fantasma" (The Ghost), is allegedly a regional leader in Zacatecas for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, according to news accounts. His full name was not released by authorities due to rules in Mexico regarding the naming of crime suspects.

“El Fantasma” Rafael B.O., allegedly a Zacatecas regional leader for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, is taken aboard a military aircraft following his capture on Saturday during a Mexican army special forces raid in Chihuahua City.

In a raid that took place at about 4 a.m., federal and military special forces arrested him in Chihuahua City. He was then taken on a military airplane to Zacatecas, the state attorney general's office said.

"El Fantasma" was arrested on aggravated kidnapping charges.

The newspaper El Universal reported that "El Fantasma" is suspected of being responsible for bodies hanging off an overpass in Zacatecas state in November and the kidnapping two brothers from Los Angeles held for ransom in December.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

