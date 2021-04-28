Violence in the Millyard Tuesday night included brawl, shooting, vehicular assault

Apr. 28—A brawl, a shooting and a vehicular assault took place overnight Tuesday in one of the quietest areas of the city — the Manchester Millyard, police report.

Manchester police arrested a man who received multiple gunshot wounds following a fight involving several people behind 540 North Commercial St., they said.

The wounded man, Concord resident Curtis Massey, 23, was charged with three counts of reckless conduct. Police allege Massey had used a car he was driving to strike people.

It was after this, that shots were fired, police said.

According to police, Massey then went to an apartment at 445 Canal St., located in one of the old brick mill worker buildings located on the edge of the Millyard, and said he had been shot multiple times, according to a release. Massey was taken to Elliot Hospital and treated for gunshot wounds, police said.

An investigation determined the shooting took place behind 540 Commercial St., which is adjacent to a parking lot for Stark Brewing Company patrons.