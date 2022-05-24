‘The violence must end:’ Florida, Georgia leaders react to mass shooting at Texas elementary school

Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia leaders and politicians are reacting to the news of a mass shooting that killed 14 children and one teacher at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R), who was governor of the state during the Parkland school shooting, said “The violence must end.”

Ann & I are heartbroken to hear about the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School. No student should ever be afraid to go to school. The violence must end.



We are praying for all of the victims, their families & all affected by this senseless act. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 24, 2022

Rep. Al Lawson Jr. (D), who represents Florida’s Fifth District in the House of Representatives, said his “heart is aching.”

My heart is aching right now for the Uvalde community. Another mass shooting at an elementary school.



I am praying for the children, their parents and all adults involved. https://t.co/V29sbPnyFr — US Rep. Al Lawson Jr (@RepAlLawsonJr) May 24, 2022

Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat who is running for governor, said in part, “We need gun violence reform NOW.”

My heart breaks for the families of all those lost in today’s shooting and for all affected by gun violence. It makes me sick to my stomach that this can happen over and over again and the most those in power can offer is thoughts and prayers.



We need gun violence reform NOW. pic.twitter.com/U35HAerTMW — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) May 24, 2022

Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon (D), who represents the Jacksonville area in District 14, echoed Fried’s sentiment:

On top of what happened last night…

14 students and a teacher killed at an elementary school in Texas by an 18 yr old high school student.

Get in your kids’ business. And I mean all of it. The @NRA needs to be paying for some funerals and we need #GunControlNow — Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) May 24, 2022

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said he and his family were “heartbroken” over the loss of life.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), said “this tragedy is horrific and numbing.”

As a father of two young children, this tragedy is horrific and numbing.



I'm praying that God surrounds the victims, their families and community with abundant love and healing. https://t.co/1zLOxoLvxk — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) May 24, 2022

Duval County Public Schools Chief of Police Greg Burton said in a message to parents that he was “deeply saddened” and that security would be tightened at school campuses for the remainder of the week.

The Florida Sheriffs Association called the shooting “a horrific tragedy.”

We are sending our prayers to those affected by this horrific tragedy. Please keep everyone at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in your thoughts and prayers. Posted by Florida Sheriffs Association on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

PHOTOS: Images from the Robb Elementary shooting

