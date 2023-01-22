'Violence must stop': Kamala Harris responds to deadly California mass shooting
Vice President Kamala Harris mourned the lives lost in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, and called for gun violence to end.
Vice President Kamala Harris mourned the lives lost in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, and called for gun violence to end.
A local reporter in Atlanta, Ga. called a violent protest in the city's downtown—in which six people were arrested, at least one police car was lit on fire, and multiple buildings were smashed and vandalized—"mostly peaceful" in his Saturday night broadcast.
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
The Duke of Sussex is to ask a High Court judge to rule in his favour without a trial in his libel case against the Mail on Sunday, as he aims to echo his wife’s legal success against the same newspaper.
Thus far in 2023, the Gun Violence Archive has recorded more than 2,500 deaths as a result of gun violence.
Speaking with The Sunday Times in a new interview, Smith said they "looked to role models in the body world" while trying to improve their body image.
The slaying of six people, including an infant, highlights how parts of the San Joaquin Valley have become some of the most violent places in California.
President Joe Biden announced his intention to sign a memorandum, to be announced by the VP, looking to protect access to reproductive services.
Instagram/@adamklotzfncFox News meteorologist Adam Klotz revealed on Sunday that he was violently attacked on Saturday night by a group of “seven or eight teens” during a New York City subway ride, leaving him with bruised ribs, black eyes, and cuts across his face.Klotz, who has been with the network since 2017, posted two videos to his Instagram account on Sunday morning detailing the altercation and aftermath. Additionally, he said that law enforcement officers had apprehended at least a coup
Save 35% on Gabrielle Union's go-to Bowflex kettlebells, Ina's beloved $20 skillet and more.
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden's mishandling of classified information.
Police in Monterey Park, California, say at least 10 people were killed and another 10 wounded in a mass shooting near Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration. CBS News correspondents Kris Van Cleave and Jeff Pegues report.
Snag Sofia's sunglasses for just $15, Drew's sleek air fryer for $69 and more.
New photos and a video show Orange County deputy public defender Elliot Blair dancing with his wife in Mexico just hours before police say he fell to his death.
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Protests in Stockholm on Saturday against Turkey and Sweden's bid to join NATO, including the burning of a copy of the Koran, sharply heightened tensions with Turkey at a time when the Nordic country needs Ankara's backing to gain entry to the military alliance. "We condemn in the strongest possible terms the vile attack on our holy book ... Permitting this anti-Islam act, which targets Muslims and insults our sacred values, under the guise of freedom of expression is completely unacceptable," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. Its statement was issued after an anti-immigrant politician from the far-right fringe burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish Embassy.
While working remotely and traveling across Europe, I spent two days exploring Rome for the first time. Here's everything that surprised me there.
One guy started twerking. The judge was not amused
A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law. DeVore said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
For Chinese and many other Asian communities, the Lunar New Year, which falls on January 22, is the most important holiday on the calendar. But in the US, the popularity of the holiday dropped in the last year, according to research from the data firm, Pattern.
A storm system that will develop over the Rockies and Southern Plains next week will have plenty of moisture to work with, which could help produce wintry precipitation from Colorado and Texas through the Ohio Valley.
Kim Kardashian made an appearance at Harvard University's Business School on Friday to discuss the success of SKIMS with co-founder, Jens Grede.