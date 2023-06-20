Violence in NW Ocala: Law officers investigate another shooting

Marion County Sheriff's detectives are trying to find out who shot and critically wounded a male Monday in northwest Ocala.

About 6 p.m. Monday, deputies were notified about multiple gunshots in the area of 4400 NW 22nd Ave.

When deputies arrived, they were told a male had been shot and had been transported to a local hospital before their arrival.

Death of teenager

Sheriff's Office officials did not say if the male was a juvenile or an adult, where the person was shot, or how many times the individual had been shot.

At last check, the victim was listed in critical condition.

The shooting took place not far from where the body of a 17-year-old boy was found in a wooded area in the 2100 block of Northwest 43rd Street a little more than a week ago by a lawn maintenance worker.

The victim, Lezarius Graham, had been reported missing by family on June 7. Sheriff's deputies are still investigating that case and are asking for the public's assistance.

Detectives have not said if the two shootings are related.

Troubling statistics

The Marion County Sheriff's Office investigated 15 murders in 2022. Three of those victims (20 percent) were juveniles. So far this year, of the eight murders the agency has investigated, half involved juvenile victims.

Seeking information: Alachua County Sheriff's Office deputies seek help from Ocala to solve teen's murder

Those statistics only cover unincorporated Marion, not the cities of Ocala, Belleview and Dunnellon.

Anyone with any information about either incident can call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111, Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP, or visit www.crimestoppers.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Male seriously wounded in NW Ocala; sheriff's deputies investigating