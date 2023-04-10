Violence in Orlando: 5 people, including 2 children, killed in weekend shootings

It was a deadly weekend in Orlando with two shootings in less than 24 hours in two different neighborhoods.

In all, police said five people were killed, including two children.

After 2 a.m. Sunday, Orlando police found a young child, a teenager, and an adult dead in a home on Grand Avenue in Parramore.

Police said they shot and killed the gunman, Lacorvis Daley, 28, who they said shot at them as he walked out of the home.

Read: 2 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Orlando, police say

Officers said the three victims inside the home were 7-year-old Cameron Bouie, 13-year-old Damionna Reed, and 69-year-old Carole Fulmore.

And then around 7 p.m. Sunday, police said five people were shot in Poppy Park in Carver Shores. Two of them died. Their identities have not been released.

Read: Orlando police identify 3 victims, suspect in officer-involved shooting

Sources said that shooting happened during an Easter celebration at the park.

We are still waiting to get more information on all the victims, and more information about what led to the shootings.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.