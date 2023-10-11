Violence prevention efforts in Columbus seeing success, advocates tell City Council

Representatives of several city agencies and organizations involved in violence prevention efforts described some successes Tuesday at a public hearing before Columbus City Council's Public Safety Committee.

But some community organizations and nonprofits engaged in those efforts also asked for more money from the council to continue their efforts, including a half-million-dollar request by Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.

City officials used the hearing to highlight a variety of violence prevention programs it is using to attempt to curtail rising homicide numbers this year in the city, including a 200% increase in domestic violence-related killings. The hearing included representatives from Columbus Violence Reduction, Columbus Division of Police’s dialogue team, Columbus Public Health, Columbus Parks and Recreation and Columbus Humane.

Though some of those city offices and nonprofits don’t deal primarily with violence, they do provide social services that might be key to preventing violence. Because those who abuse animals are likely to also abuse people, for example, the Humane Society might be the first to see evidence of child abuse or domestic violence. Columbus Parks and Recreation offers programs that can give youth positive outlets.

Earlier this year the Office of Violence Prevention was founded to oversee these different efforts.

“These are serious investments and serious work being done in violence prevention,” City Council President Shannon Hardin said. “For us, keeping our community safe is a ‘throw the kitchen sink at it’ approach, where we, of course, use police officers, but we also use community organizations and new techniques as well.”

Chief among the city’s programs is the city’s Columbus Violence Reduction program, which was founded this spring. The program, which uses the Group Violence Intervention model developed by the nonprofit National Network for Safe Communities, identifies those most at risk of committing violence through referrals from community members, police agencies and other sources. The program then holds face-to-face “call-in” meetings to intervene before the violence takes place.

Initial results have been positive, Director Molly Robbins said. The goal of the program, Robbins said is to keep people alive, safe and out of prison. So far, out of 51 people involved in the program from April to September, 84% have remained safe and out of prison, Robbins said.

The program also provides assistance to people at risk of becoming involved in violence, helping them with access to housing, education, counseling, health insurance, food and bills.

“Most of the people we're working with don't want to be living the lives that they're living,” Robbins said.

The support can continue indefinitely until a client becomes involved in violence, in which case it is withdrawn, Robbins said.

More financial support sought

Some nonprofit agencies called on the city to provide more aid so they could continue or expand operations.

Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, a group of activists whose families have been impacted by murder, asked the city to expand its contribution to the group’s budget so the mothers who spend time campaigning against violence can receive a stipend to offset the time they spend advocating instead of working at paid jobs. The group currently receives $75,000 annually; founder Karla Elliot-Harris asked the council to provide $500,000.

“We are the boots on the ground,” Elliot-Harris said. “We are here to fight for you. … We’ll put it to good use.”

Lutheran Social Services, a nonprofit helping meet basic needs of people in central Ohio, also called for more funding. The group started the year with 51 beds in its domestic violence shelter, President Rachel Lustig said. To meet the city’s needs, the group will have 168 beds by the end of the year.

The group's services have been impacted by rising costs and rising need, Lustig said.

“Costs are going up,” Lustig said. “And as that's happening, public support is decreasing. Now, we're taking strides to be creative and figure out how to continue to fund this program, but we need your help.”

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus violence prevention seeing some success, but need funding