Violence prevention programs put fighting crime in trusted neighbors' hands | Hill

Last year's push for defunding police has stalled in cities across the country.

A USA TODAY poll conducted in March shows only 18% of Americans still support defunding the police and 58% oppose it.

On Tuesday, voters in Minneapolis, the city where George Floyd was murdered, rejected a referendum to disband the police.

An October Pew Research survey showed 47% wanted police funding increased a lot or a little compared with 31% in 2020. The percentage of people who wanted to defund the police fell from 26% to 15% year over year.

While the backing of defund the police is currently low, the principles behind the movement are still worth visiting because the USA TODAY poll also shows that nearly half of Americans thinks it's a good idea to divert police funding to social programs and intervention.

Frankly, Nashville has funded Metro Nashville Police Department quite significantly but until recently we've never considered all options to end violence. Let's transform the scope of this issue from defunding or hindering the police to redistributing funds into effective alternatives that avoid confrontation or incarceration

Take for instance that in the last three years MNPD has progressively grown by 9% over the last three years:

2019-20 fiscal year: $220.3 million

2020-21 FY: $225 million

2021-22 FY: 240 million

MNPD shows that violent crime grew from 7,583 incidents in 2019 to 8,247 in 2020 — an 8.76% increase.

2021 homicides in Nashville: Remember the city's slain

These numbers are not to suggest police don't do their jobs but to emphasis how important it is to look at all our options when it comes to protecting communities.

Investing in the police is an imprecise solution to what has now been discovered in this city as a multifaceted issue. To understand this, we must first rethink violence.

Hear from Tennessee's Black voices: Get the weekly newsletter for powerful and critical thinking columns.

Your state. Your stories. Support more reporting like this.

A subscription gives you unlimited access to stories across Tennessee that make a difference in your life and the lives of those around you. Click here to become a subscriber.

Story continues

Rethinking our perception of violence

On Oct. 7, Black Nashville Assembly, a coalition of Black activists and community leaders, held a news conference at Jefferson Street Baptist Church in North Nashville, to unveil their plans to promote a community driven public safety system in Nashville.

During the news conference, the group announced the launch of the 615 public safety survey, a planned years-long research project stemming from "hundreds of conversations with Black people via mass meetings, assemblies, and community meetings."

The blueprint of the assembly's public safety vision is founded on creating violence interruption programs.

"Violence interruption uses the public health model to (approach) and talk about violence as a public health concern," said Black Nashville Assembly member Jamel Campbell-Gooch.

These programs offer an alternative to policing and investing money straight into programs that focus on the problems that lead to violence.

Jamel Campbell-Gooch uses a bullhorn to direct people to free fresh vegetables available during the Beautiful Black Joy: A North Nashville Block Party! at the McGruder Family Resource Center Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

Gideon's Army, a nonprofit organization that provides care and resources to the historic Black neighborhoods in North Nashville, sees their mission of anti-violence deeper than policing.

"The city continues to focus on secondary violence, which is more of the individuals within the community and the community itself as far as individual self-destruction and community destruction," says Gideon's Army President Rasheedat Fetuga. "But they're not looking at structural violence, which is the primary of source of direct violence—the economic disparities that exist within North Nashville's communities."

More: How racial disparities are causing a rise in suicides in our Black youth | Opinion

We often see the product of violence by way of a shooting, but these programs show that violence is threaded in our community in many aspects — such as affordable housing, job employment, transportation and wages.

"Violence spreads like a disease — it spreads inside of networks," said Campbell-Gooch, who previously worked with Gideon's Army. "The way violence interruption works is it interrupts the transmission of that violence in those networks."

Both Campbell-Gooch and Fetuga speak of structural violence affecting neighborhoods in our city. To explain further, this specific violence stems from the results of gentrification and displacement due to the affordable housing crisis.

Hear more Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

Violence interruption is here but we must go further

Gideon's Army currently has four violence interrupters placed in the North Nashville community. Their purpose is to focus on conflict transformation and strategic peacebuilding. Some of the violence interruption activities they offer are canvassing, workforce development assistance and mentoring.

The public health plan the Black Nashville Assembly is seeking to do and what is already being done by Gideon's Army can work hand in hand. Gideon's Army works closely in the historic Black neighborhoods of North Nashville while the assembly's violence interruption plan is designed to place interrupters in every community in the city.

"It's time for a city-wide violence interruption program that puts violence interrupters in our schools, that puts violence interrupters in our hospitals, and put in our streets and that makes (violence interrupters) available 24/7 at the call of any community member because violence happens everywhere," said Campbell Gooch."

It's natural to ask how effective violence interruption programs will be. Across the nation, cities, including Nashville, have invested funds to see that these advanced approaches to public safety are implemented.

This violence interruption program movement will make the city go away from the "put money in nonprofits and have them work on the problem" approach and make the city accountable by intentionally divesting overfunding by police and placing it into programs run by people of the neighborhoods that are most exposed to the disease of violence.

Rasheedat Fetuga and Tee Wilson of Gideon's Army pose together outside GidsCity on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Whether it's a violence prevention program or Gideon's Army, we need more programs that show neighborhood faces when violence looks to be the only answer.

Many attempts to engage the issue of violence in Nashville has been referred to "getting to the root causes," but we forget to use the people who are roots in the community — the auntie-like figure always on her porch who's the voice of reason when disputes break out.

We have to invest in the people of these neighborhoods, because our system has shown to fail.

Throughout the history of our society, we've made progress in promoting public safety in our community, whether that's putting seat belts in cars or banning smoking inside public buildings. We need to see violence interruption just as vital.

Accountability is what Nashville needs to end the rising violence in the city. Violence interruption can be the answer we seek, only if we all buy in.

Black residents have felt over-policed and under-protected. Activists want more investment in their neighborhoods because they know their neighbors and police aren't necessarily equipped to be social workers.

LeBron Hill is an opinion columnist for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee and the curator of the Black Tennessee Voices newsletter. Feel free to contact him at LHill@gannett.com or 615-829-2384. Find him on Twitter at @hill_bron or Instagram at @antioniohill12.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: The case for violence interruption programs in Nashville