Violence prevention workers helping community heal after fatal Homestead shooting

A double shooting early Wednesday morning in Homestead Borough left one man dead and sent a second man to the hospital in critical condition, according to Allegheny County Police.

The violence played out just steps away from Barrett Elementary School, near the intersection of East 12th Avenue and Ann Street.

>>> 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Homestead shooting

“Usually our street is pretty quiet, you know, so we don’t have all this violence on our street,” said Renee Robinson, who lives down the street.

Robinson was shocked when she woke up to the sound of gunfire around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom, you know, and that was it. I didn’t hear no screaming, no cars, anything,” she described.

Allegheny County Police have not said much about how the shooting transpired, but the Medical Examiner has identified the man killed as 38-year-old Eric Stephens, of McKees Rocks.

Investigators say he was found outside, shot to death, along East 12th Avenue.

The second man who was shot was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. His name has not been released.

“Me and my husband, we had came outside and across the street I’d seen the police police markers and stuff like that for the bullets and stuff like that,” Robinson said.

A Channel 11 crew saw a silver car towed from the scene.

Police have not indicated whether this was a drive-by shooting, if the two men shot each other, or if a third person was involved.

Investigators have not yet publicly named any suspects, nor have they announced any arrests.

“What we need to do as a community is try to come together to curb all this violence,” said Mary Nesby, a Cure Mon Valley Program Manager.

Wednesday night, Nesby and some of her fellow Cure Mon Valley group members were in the Homestead neighborhood where the double shooting happened, offering resources and doing outreach work in hopes of preventing future gun violence.

“One of the ways is try to get in front of the violence, when we’re hearing about it, and try to interrupt. That means if we’re at basketball courts or football games, we’re stopping the small incidents so that they don’t turn into bigger ones,” Nesby said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Crews responding to fire at apartment building in East Vandergrift J.J. Watt will be in attendance for Thursday’s Steelers game on Channel 11 Light Up Night 2023: Your complete guide to kicking off the holiday season in Pittsburgh VIDEO: Pittsburgh-area rabbis write to Rep. Summer Lee after her vote against pro-Israel resolution DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts