Violence resumes at Jerusalem holy site
Clashes broke out in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City late Wednesday despite claims by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the country was working to “calm tensions" at the holy site. (April 6)
Israeli police stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City early Wednesday, firing stun grenades at Palestinian youths who hurled firecrackers at them in a burst of violence during a sensitive holiday season. Similar clashes two years ago erupted into an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli military said one soldier was shot in a separate incident in the occupied West Bank.
Sweden, South Africa and Australia are at the forefront of a push to transform piles of mine waste and by-products into rare earths vital for the green energy revolution, hoping to substantially cut dependence on Chinese supply. Europe and the U.S. are scrambling to wean themselves off rare earths from China, which account for 90% of global refined output. Six advanced projects outside China, including one operated by Swedish iron ore miner LKAB, are now being developed to extract the materials from mining debris or by-products.
Ukrainian and Polish citizens must remain vigilant and not fall for Russian propaganda efforts to disrupt vitally important relations between the two countries, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki said during a joint press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw on April 5.
Eid al-Fitr begins at the end of Ramadan on April 20, 2023. Here's what to know about this Muslim holiday
Moscow plans to withdraw around 2,000 newly-trained troops from Belarus and deploy them to eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said at a briefing on April 5.
Violence resumed for a second straight night in Jerusalem on Wednesday when Palestinian worshippers barricaded themselves inside Al-Aqsa Mosque at the Old City’s sensitive compound and Israeli police used force to remove dozens of worshippers. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip renewed their rocket fire at Israel, raising fears of a wider conflagration. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported at least six people were injured in the latest violence.
In 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced, "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," in response to a statement released from Buckingham Palace.
Trump — currently the GOP frontrunner who has built his brand around bolstering law enforcement — called on Republicans to defund the DOJ and FBI.
The Justice Department has launched a civil rights investigation into last month's shooting death of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin by U.S. Park Police in Washington, D.C. Police body camera footage of the shooting was released this week. Jeff Pegues has more.
The Justice Department announced a $144.5 million settlement on Wednesday with victims of a 2017 mass shooting at a church in Texas that left 26 people dead and 22 injured.The Justice Department has previously reached large monetary settlements with victims of mass shootings.
Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo's Scott Pianowski & Charles Robinson to dive into how the Detroit Lions & Indianapolis Colts will impact the draft with the 6th and 4th overall picks, respectively.
North Carolina State Rep. Tricia Cotham (D), an EMILY’s List-endorsed lawmaker from a heavily blue district in the Charlotte area, switched her party affiliation to Republican on Wednesday morning, thereby handing the state’s Grand Old Party a veto-proof majority capable of banning abortion, among other horrific priorities. And banning abortion is very much on the agenda in the purple state.
Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, will meet with Sergei Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, on 4 April. Source: Lukashenko-aligned Telegram channel Pul pervogo; Russian state-owned media agency TASS; Belarusian state media Belta Quote from Lukashenko: "In light of the recent events - and countering terrorism is a prominent reason.
Rep. Ro Khanna told CBS News that the topics of discussion will include how U.S companies can maintain a competitive edge with China while shifting product manufacturing back to the U.S.
Maïwenn’s historical drama, “Jeanne du Barry,” starring Johnny Depp as Louis XV, is slated to world premiere on opening night of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Variety has learned. The festival confirmed the news following Variety’s report. The movie marks Depp’s acting comeback after a three-year hiatus following his long legal battle […]
Arrest warrants show the child’s remains were swiped from a couple’s hospital room earlier this year.
LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman said Elon Musk's call for an AI slow down is a "mistaken effort."
LSU won its first women's basketball national championship this weekend with a victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, drawing a record live audience. But dominating the headlines was the LSU Tiger's star forward Angel Reese making a hand gesture towards the Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who had made the gesture earlier. The exchange led to online criticism, especially towards Reese...sparking a double standard debate. KTVU's Greg Lee speaks wtih Shaun Fletcher, sports communications expert at San Jose State University about the situation.
Deal gives city greater authority over what Related Group does at the site considered most significant local archaeological discovery since Miami Circle in 1998.
While Finland Tuesday became a full NATO member, Sweden's membership bid remains blocked, an "embarrassing" delay if short-lived but which could make Sweden more vulnerable and create problems within NATO if it drags on, experts told AFP. Finland became the 31st member of the military alliance after securing the last two ratifications needed from Hungary and Turkey last week."If we are talking about months, it's embarrassing, but not really a major problem," Robert Dalsjo, an analyst at the Swed