Violence resumes at Jerusalem holy site

Reuters

Sweden, South Africa and Australia are at the forefront of a push to transform piles of mine waste and by-products into rare earths vital for the green energy revolution, hoping to substantially cut dependence on Chinese supply. Europe and the U.S. are scrambling to wean themselves off rare earths from China, which account for 90% of global refined output. Six advanced projects outside China, including one operated by Swedish iron ore miner LKAB, are now being developed to extract the materials from mining debris or by-products.